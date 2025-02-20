South Korean music continues to make history on the global stage, and there's absolutely no stopping it! On Tuesday, February 18, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), an organization representing the global music recording industry, revealed its annual rankings of 2024's best-selling albums in both physical and digital sales worldwide. To everyone's surprise, K-pop acts like ENHYPEN, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, and Tomorrow X Together (TXT) dominated the list, securing nine out of ten positions. NewJeans Rebrands as NJZ Amid Legal Battle With Former Agency ADOR, K-Pop Girl Group Set to Perform at 2025 ComplexCon Hong Kong (Watch Video).

K-Pop Dominates IFPI’s Global Album Sales Chart 2024

In the recently released Global Album Sales Chart 2024 by the IFPI, K-Pop groups overwhelmingly dominated the list this year. Belift Lab's ENHYPEN claimed the second spot with ROMANCE: UNTOLD, making them the highest-ranking K-Pop group on the list, just behind pop star Taylor Swift, who secured the top spot. The third and fourth spots were taken by SEVENTEEN, with Stray Kids at number fifth. Check the full list below. Video of Travis Kelce’s Girlfriend Taylor Swift Getting Booed at the 2025 Super Bowl Takes the Internet by Storm – WATCH.

2024 IFPI Global Album Sales Chart

Taylor Swift – “The Tortured Poets Department”

ENHYPEN – “ROMANCE : UNTOLD”

SEVENTEEN – “SPILL THE FEELS”

SEVENTEEN – “17 IS RIGHT HERE”

Stray Kids – “ATE”

Stray Kids – “合 (HOP)”

IVE – “IVE SWITCH”

NCT DREAM – “DREAM( )SCAPE”

aespa – “Armageddon”

TXT “minisode 3: TOMORROW”

The achievement clearly highlights K-Pop's strong global influence that just keeps growing with each passing day. All thanks to the Korean Wave (Hallyu) for introducing such an amazing form of music and art to diverse audiences throughout the world. A special shoutout goes to K-pop icons like BIGBANG, Dong Bang Shin Ki (DBSK), PSY, 2NE1, So-nyuh Shi-dae (SNSD), aka Girls' Generation, EXO, BTS, and BLACKPINK for being major contributors to spreading K-pop globally.

