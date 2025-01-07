The world has yet to move on from Yoo Yeon-seok and Chae Soo-bin’s When The Phone Rings. The MBC drama created a huge buzz on social media because of its strong plot, thrilling incidents, mystical episode endings, and, of course, the romance quotient. Overall, the series made K-drama addicts go gaga with its 12 episodes. The cliffhanger started in Episode 10, where Chae Soo-bin's Hong Hee-joo was kidnapped. Things began to intensify for viewers, but as the drama finally concluded on January 4, many still had questions about the ending of Episode 12 and its meaning. Several questions remain unanswered. ‘When the Phone Rings’ Episodes 11 and 12 Finale: Yoo Yeon-Seok and Chae Soo-Bin’s Drama Approaches Its Conclusion, 3 Key Points to Keep in Mind Before the Release.

The final episode of When The Phone Rings doesn’t feature a cliffhanger; instead, it ends with a clear view of every character’s story, neatly wrapped up.

MBC's Post For When The Phone Rings

About Episode 12

After what felt like an eternity of desperate searching, Sa-eon finally finds Hee-joo, but it's far from the reunion anyone could have hoped for. Hee-Joo is desperately trying to escape her kidnapper, the devious Park Jae-yoon (not her husband), but even then, their troubles don’t end. The real Sa-eon, still consumed by the need for vengeance, is on a mission to destroy the man who took his place. In an act of cruel spite, Park Jae-yoon doesn't just kill Sa-eon but whispers a heart-shattering secret that forces Sa-eon to abandon everything – his wife, his life, and his role as the presidential spokesperson.

Who Killed Hee-Joo's Brother?

The audience learns that Hee-joo’s younger brother’s tragic death wasn't an accident, but a calculated move by Chairman Baek Jang-ho. He had orchestrated the tragedy to keep the real Sa-eon hidden from the world. The kidnapper, determined to make Sa-eon suffer, reveals this devastating truth, further plunging him into emotional turmoil. ‘When the Phone Rings’ Season 2: What Is the Future of Chae Soo-Bin and Yoo Yeon-seok’s Romantic Thriller? Here’s What We Know.

Why Sa-eon Went To Argan?

The truth about Hae-joo's brother was too much for Sa-eon, which made him retreat to Argan, choosing self-inflicted pain as a form of suffering for the torment Hee-joo endured. It took them more than six months to reunite.

BTS Video From When The Phone Rings

The 'Real' Sa-eon Behind the Disappearance of the Orphans

As a child, the real Sa-eon exhibited sociopathic behaviour, starting with mutilating fish and cats before escalating to killing children – those from the orphanage where Sang-woo grew up. Each time the real Sa-eon took the life of a child, his grandfather would ensure the evidence was erased. He enlisted Jung Sang-hoon, the man who raised Sa-eon to become the presidential spokesperson, to get rid of the bodies. Unable to bear his grandson’s actions any longer, the chairman tried to drown Sa-eon in a lake. However, Sa-eon survived and, once his memories returned, he set out to take revenge on the man Jang-ho had chosen as his successor. ‘When The Phone Rings’ Finale: Yoo Yeon-Seok and Chae Soo-Bin’s K-Drama Faces Backlash Over Controversial ‘War-Torn’ Country Portrayal Referencing the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict.

How Did Hee-Joo Find Her Husband?

Well, it was a missed call that led Hee-joo to find her husband. It was as though she had been waiting for her phone to ring. One day, it did, but the caller never spoke, which made me even more suspicious. She decided to Google the phone number and traced it to a place where, under her name, a donation of 2 million KWR had been made to an orphanage in Argan. She finally reunites with her husband.

The final episode beautifully ties up all loose ends, with each character receiving a well-deserved conclusion. Sa-eon and Hee-joo's loving relationship is beautifully established, while the antagonists face justice. It's not just about the calls themselves, but about the changes those calls bring.

