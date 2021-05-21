BTS' Jungkook is everyone's favourite and so is his hair. The heartthrob is now going viral for his cool hair ever since the 'Butter' music video released and of course, ARMY is in love.

ARMYS WEREN'T WRONG, HIS HAIR ISN'T BLUE NOR PURPLE. IT'S A MFING COLOR CHANGING BURPLE pic.twitter.com/jTKHIx4flX — Nimi⁷⚔️⁹³ 🧈 (@nimeoww) May 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)