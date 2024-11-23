The 2024 MAMA Awards was held in Kyocera Dome in Japan's Osaka on November 23. At the prestigious award show, legendary K-Pop group BIGBANG reunited for an epic performance that left all the other idols stunned. If you are a BIGBANG fan, you already know about their unparalleled stage presence. G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung gave one hell of a show after returning to the stage after 9 long years. The trio captivated the fans by performing some of their iconic tracks like "Bang Bang Bang" and "Fantastic Baby", leaving VIPs nostalgic. The last time we saw the K-Pop legends perform together was in MAMA 2025. MAMA 2024: BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars Take the Stage With Their Chart-Topping Hit ‘APT,’ Fans Hail It As Best Performance of the Award Show (Watch Video).

BIGBANG Perform at MAMA Awards 2024

