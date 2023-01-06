If there has ever been a perfect-looking man, he must have looked like Lee Dong Wook. There's nothing that is amiss in him. Be it his crystal clear skin, that killer smile, those rogue eyes, his great body, or that face... he is what we dream about. But have you noticed what makes him hotter than he already is? His hair! That thing on him has a mind of its own and every time, makes his gorgeous face look even more gorgeous. Don't believe us? Here are five pictures of his. Gong Yoo Shares Pics on Instagram, and Lee Dong Wook's Comment Makes Goblin Fans Excited Seeing Their Bromance.

The lovely caress

The red gorgeousness

The cupping face

The long hair days

He hides and we seek From Goblin to Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, 7 K-dramas That Won Us Over With Their Bromances!.

We just hope one day we will get to thank Lee Dong Wook for being this handsome, especially his hair.

