The highly anticipated tvN drama The Divorce Insurance recently locked its premiere date. Actor Lee Dong Wook, most popular for his role in Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (Goblin), is all set to make his comeback with this new rom-com. Recently, the makers of the upcoming South Korean series shared a first-look poster, also revealing the release date details along with it. As excitement builds for the Lee Dong Wook starrer, let us delve into some important details about it. ‘Boyfriend on Demand’: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Seo In Guk To Headline Netflix’s Upcoming Rom-Com Based on Virtual Reality (View Post).

All About Lee Dong Wook’s ‘The Divorce Insurance’

The Divorce Insurance is written by Lee Jae Yoon and directed by Lee Won Suk (Killing Romance). The upcoming K-Drama starring Lee Dong Wook in the lead role blends romance and comedy as it follows the story of an insurance company's product development team that ventures into creating a divorce-related insurance policy. It follows Noh Ki Jun (Dong Wook), an insurance analyst in Plus Insurance's Innovative Product Development Team. While the protagonist seems perfect, he has actually experienced three divorces and lost a lot of money in the settlement process, leading him to create a divorce insurance product to tackle the unexpected threat.

‘The Divorce Insurance’ First Look Poster

‘The Divorce Insurance’ Cast

Apart from Lee Dong Wook, The Divorce Insurance also features Lee Joo Bin, Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Da Hee in crucial roles. Lee Joo Bin portrays Kang Han-deul, an insurance company underwriter who reviews insurance contracts, while Lee Kwang Soo plays the serious Ahn Jeon-man, who is a risk surveyor skilled in proposing accident prevention strategies. However, joining Ki Jun's team is a whole new experience for him.

Watch ‘The Divorce Insurance’ Teaser:

‘The Divorce Insurance’ Release Date

The Divorce Insurance, starring Lee Dong Wook, will be released on March 31, 2025, at 8:50 PM KST. The 12 episode K-Drama will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

