South Korean actor Jung Sung Il has officially separated from his wife nine years after their marriage. The Glory actor and his non-celebrity wife, who share a son together, have decided to go their separate ways after nearly a decade together. The news of their separation was confirmed by the actor’s agency. It was also revealed that they will continue to support each other and also co-parent their son. Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron Dating Controversy: ‘Queen of Tears’ Star’s Lawyers Release 150 Personal Letters to ‘Real Lover’, Dismiss Underage Romance Allegations.

Jung Sung Il Files for Divorce After Nearly a Decade of Marriage

On October 14, Jung Sung Il's agency XYZ Studio told Maeil Business Star Today, "After much deliberation, Jung Sung Il recently divorced his non-celebrity wife. The process was concluded amicably, and both have decided to support each other as they go their separate ways. Since the divorce was the result of an amicable agreement with no party at fault, we ask that you refrain from distorted or speculative reporting."

Jung Sung Il’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jung sung-il official (@si.micael0203)

How Jung Sung Il’s Love Story Began

During a 2023 appearance on tvN's You Quiz on the Block, Jung Sung Il shared how he met his wife. He recalled, "I met her through a friend in my early twenties after completing my military service. She majored in pipe organ and later studied in the US. We kept in touch for three years through emails and phone calls between Seoul and the US." He also shared how his wife exchanged letters with his mother and how she took care of his mom during an illness after she returned to Korea. ‘Global Pop Moment’: Fans REACT As BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Joins Hands With Zayn Malik for Her Upcoming Single ‘EYES CLOSED’ – Check Announcement!.

Jung Sung Il’s Work Front

Jung Sung Il, best known for his role in the Netflix K-Drama The Glory, will be next seen in Disney+'s Made in Korea. Amid major changes in his personal life, the actor seems focused on his career, marking a new chapter.

