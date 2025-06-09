Another tragic death in the South Korean entertainment industry has shocked Hallyu fans across the world. Model Kim Jong-Seok, also known as Kim Jong-Suk, died a few days ago, as confirmed by his family. He was 29. The news of Kim Jong-Suk's death first became known when a few people posted about his funeral on social media. As the cause of death has not been revealed officially yet, it is being speculated that it was a case of suicide. The rumours have been spiralling regarding the events to Kim Jong-Suk's untimely demise, resulting in the family requesting people to not give in to them. The family has also warned against defamatory posts and articles about the reality television star, and released a police recording about the case. South Korean Actor Park Min Jae Dies of Cardiac Arrest in China; His Brother Posts Emotional Message, ‘My Beloved Brother Has Gone To Rest’.

South Korean Model Kim Jong-Seok Dies at 29

Did Kim Jong-Seok Due of Suicide After Fight With Girlfriend?

Around the time of Kim Jong-Suk's death, there was reportedly an incident in the Hanam city in South Korea where a young man jumped from a building to end his life, possibly after a fight with his girlfriend. Followers of Korean entertainment are linking the Hanam incident to Kim Jong-Suk's death, speculating that he is the man who took his life by plunging to death from the high-rise. Tragic Deaths: Song Jae Rim to ASTRO’s Moonbin, South Korean Actors and K-Pop Stars Who Died by Suicide in the Past 5 Years.

Kim Jong-Seok's Sister Releases Statement and Police Recording After His Death

Following the widespread speculations, Kim Jong-Seok's elder sister released a statement on June 6, on the day of his funeral, asking fans to not indulge in "baseless" rumour-mongering. She also appealed to fans to let the family mourn in peace. The actor's sister posted on social media, asking fans to stop the malicious and defamatory rumours as regards her late brother. She also said that the family was planning to file a report with the cyber investigation unit against the defamatory posts and misinformation being spread about Kim Jong-Suk.

"We are in the middle of funeral preparations, overwhelmed and heartbroken. But I’m seeing so many baseless and false claims spreading across online communities. At first, we chose not to respond, hoping Jong-Suk could rest in peace. But now, it has gone too far. I’ve requested the removal of these articles. We will soon release a summary of the police recording and a statement from the friend who was with him at the time," a statement attribute to her said.

On June 8, she released an audio recording of the police, with a statement, in Korean. Denying that her brother Jong-Seok was drunk and caused a ruckus at his girlfriend's house, she again warned people of defamatory posts and media articles. A rough translation of the message reads: "Good afternoon. Jong Seok's older sister. Following the post I posted a few days ago, I have something to say. First of all, I want to correct the articles and posts in the community that are currently not true. First of all, the statement "drunk and raided my girlfriend's house, and caused a riot with soju bottle and confessed when police deployed" is not true."

Kim Jong-Suk’s Sister Releases Police Audio Recoding and Statement - See Post

She added, "At that time, Jong-seok and his girlfriend were drinking with their acquaintances (Jong-seok is with his hometown friend, his girlfriend is older sister's boyfriend and another man), and Jong-seuk found a house with his friend because he was worried that he wouldn't be in contact with his girlfriend. My girlfriend, her sister, and her boyfriend were asleep. Jong-seok and his friend were awake, and Jong-seuk and his friend were talking and cracking jokes. After that, his girlfriend woke up and there was no unilateral assault or commotion by Jong-seok, but a simple quarrel between the lovers took place."

"In the process of drying the document, when the other crew members would mix up and become somewhat aggressive, Jong-seok's friend broke the soju bottle to prevent the fight, which resulted in a police report. They ran away from the police or escaped when they arrived is not true. I'll upload this part of the recording of the police officer's editorial, Jong-seok's friend's editorial recording, Kakaotalk content of the opponent's sister who was there, and the contents of the conversation with his girlfriend. (I'll let you upload additional recordings of your sister if necessary.)":

The sister added that Jong-Seok was in a "difficult situation financially and emotionally due to an investment scam from an acquaintance he trusted".

"Jong-seok's friend went to make a statement with the police. It seems that Jong-seok went to heaven right after solving the problem with the police department.......... In addition, Jong-seok has recently been in a very difficult situation financially and emotionally due to an investment scam from an acquaintance he trusted. The loss of all property and of course, due to the fraud, it was a situation where life was difficult. I (he) was very tired because of that situation and I think I had a lot of thoughts as usual. And things that happened that day at the spot. Betrayal of the people I trusted in many ways. It's considered that I made this choice out of vanity and a lot of thoughts due to difficult circumstances. I think they just put it all out," she revealed.

"For the first time, the article that aggravated some unconfirmed parts, Jong-seok's life was left to the judgment of netizens and criticized the deceased. Jongseok's family, acquaintances, and those who know Jongseok as usual feel injustice, hurt, and are all sick together. I urge you not to write this article as the last fact, other articles and malicious comments. Currently, we are reporting malicious comments, and we will report false rumors and indecent comments immediately, so please stop blaming and criticicing the deceased," she warned.

Who Was Kim Jong-Seok?

Kim Jong-Seok was a model, actor and reality TV star in the South Korean entertainment industry. According to reports, his modelling career began in 2014, and he went on to endorse cosmetic brand DASHU. In 2023, he appeared on the dating reality show, Skip Dating.

