It’s been five years since Guardian: The Lonely and Great God first aired, but love and craze for its male leads continue among K-drama lovers. The bromance between Gong Yoo (Goblin/Kim Shin) and Lee Dong Wook (Grim Reaper/Wang Yeo) remains freshly etched in every Korean drama fan’s mind. And they naturally became super excited when these two Hallyu stars gave major BFF goals with their recent Instagram activity. Gong Yoo had shared a bunch of snaps that showed him sailing on a boat, catching a big fish and flashing his famous cute smile in the last pic. Well, Lee Dong Wook dropped a cool comment, praising The Silent Sea actor’s photos, especially the last one! Lee Dong Wook, who is currently receiving much love for his role in Bad and Crazy, indeed brought a big smile on every fan of Goblin-Grim Reaper’s bromance with his cute comment. From Goblin to Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, 7 K-dramas That Won Us Over With Their Bromances!

Gong Yoo's Latest Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 공유 gongyoo official (@gongyoo_official)

Lee Dong Wook writes, "훗! 사진 잘나왔군😎 특히 마지막 사진" roughly translated on Google to English, "Whoa! The picture came out well 😎 Especially the last picture"

Lee Dong Wook Comments on Gong Yoo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Here's How Goblin and Grim Reaper Fans Are Reacting!

Lee Dong Wook commented under Gong Yoo's photo: "Pfft! The photo came out well 😎 Especially the last photo" LOL that means Dongwook took the last photo 😂https://t.co/gOUMclR7cY pic.twitter.com/hIXVPgT24w — Gabby ヽ(゜∇゜) ﾉ 😈🤪 (@daegorr) January 25, 2022

LOL "The best bromance" fishes together in Jeju-do 🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️ #LeeDongWook #GongYoo pic.twitter.com/yZoIlT1vOg — хочу замуж за Ли Дон Ука (@KhMilena2020) January 25, 2022

you guy LEE DONG WOOK COMMENTED ON GONG YOO'S POST IDK WHAT HE SAID BUT I SAW WORDS AND AN EMOJI — atusho. (@g4yminsi) January 25, 2022

Please Cast Them Together!

i want gong yoo and lee dong wook in a drama together 😣✋pic.twitter.com/VZzbXDruLJ — ʳᵒᵐᵃ ᵐᵒⁿᵗᵃᵍᵒᵛ🚬 (@poppycas__) January 25, 2022

