South Korean actor O Yeong Su, best known for his role as Oh Ilnam aka Player 001 in Netflix's hit dystopian survival thriller series Squid Game, was convicted of sexual misconduct in 2024. The 80-year-old actor was accused of hugging and kissing a woman on her cheek against her wish. The victim was a colleague from his theatre troupe. O Yeong Su, who pleaded not guilty in his appeal, has been sentenced to one year in prison on charges of indecent assault. Despite the verdict given at the Suwon District Court on April 3, Yeong Su maintained that he was not guilty. O Yeong-su, Squid Game Fame Actor, Convicted of Sexual Misconduct.

‘Squid Game’ Actor O Yeong Su Sentenced to Prison

During the final hearing of the case in the Suwon District Court, Squid Game actor O Yeong Su was accused of "sexually harassing a powerless junior member oof the theatre troupe." The prosecution added that the victim has been living in fear ever since the incident happened and said, "The victim has been living in fear both at work and in daily life." The prosecution reaffirmed its original request of a one-year prison sentence, which it asserted in the first hearing in the case.

"The defendant further hurt the victim by saying, 'I did it with the heart of a father', when she demanded an apology. His statements have remained consistent since the accusation was made and their credibility is well established," the lawyer added.

O Yeong Su’s Defence

O Yeong Su's lawyer denied the charges and addressed the actor's apology to the victim. They said, "At the time, O Yeong Su was gaining global attention due to Squid Game and he was suddenly asked to apologise. He was caught off guard and only responded formally to avoid causing trouble for the production team." They also argued that the victim's statement lacked "specificity, consistency and logical coherence."

O Yeong Su, in his final statement, said, "I am ashamed to be standing in court at this age. If my words or actions were wrong, I will accept the consequences. However, even upon reflection, I do not believe I committed any act that could be considered assault." He further apologised and said, "If my careless words and actions hurt someone in our brief acquaintance, I regret that." ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Review: High-Stakes Thrills, Performances and Gong Yoo’s Standout Cameo Make for a Worthy but Flawed Netflix Sequel (LatestLY Exclusive).

The allegation against O Yeong Su dates back to 2017, after it was alleged that he forcibly kissed and hugged a woman near his residence. Initially sentenced to eight months in prison with a two-year probation period, the latest ruling extended the sentence to one year.

