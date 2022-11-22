There's a scene in an Indian movie named Khoobsurat where Sonam Kapoor tells Fawad Khan, " Viku, tumko dekhke gande gande khayal aa rahe hai" (Looking at you makes me have dirty thoughts) We never thought we will experience this in real life but we did, after looking at Lee Min-ho and Gong Hyo-jin's chemistry in the recently released stills from their upcoming show Ask The Stars. Yes, just from the stills! Lee Min-ho's Guide To Click Selfies: 5 Ways To Look Hot Without Trying (View Pics).

Before we begin, here's what we have read about its supposed plot. Lee Min-ho plays an OB-GYN (obstetrician-gynecologist) while Gong Hyo-jin is an astronaut and the captain. Reports suggest Min-ho is a space tourist who pays a bomb for the space tour and Hyo-jin is a no-nonsense Commander. If that's true, it could become a hate-to-love story with the woman being the mean one. That's such a refreshing change.

With that out of the way, everything or thoughts we write now will make a lot of sense to you...

Doctor, Doctor with Lee Min-ho

If anybody ever had any kinky fantasies of him wearing a lab coat, Ask The Stars could be it. Now the stills don't show him in that attire but he is a doctor in the show! So doctor-doctor anyone? *winks*

Zero gravity kiss

The thought of this makes our hearts race. Both Gong Hyo-jin and Lee Min-ho are good onscreen kissers. Imagine what happens when they do that without gravity separating them. We will need a moment to recover from this thought!

Oh, Deer!

The show is helmed by Park Shin Woo of It’s Okay to Not Be Okay and Lovestruck in The City fame. Now that gives us many things to think about. Imagine an alien interrupting their makeout scene just like the deer... an anti-climactic scene that leaves you wanting for more!

Tables are turned

The still where Gong Hyo-jin is closing in on Min-ho and looking into his eyes is so powerful. It gives us the feeling that here the lady will be a strong-willed woman going after what she wants. The thought is enough to make our cheeks go warm! Do we need to explain more? Gong Hyo Jin Shares More Photos From Her Wedding With Kevin Oh on Insta (View Pics).

Lee Min-ho tamed

In most of his romantic series, Lee Min-ho takes the lead in romantic situations which gives us weak knees. Here, he will perhaps be the one getting tamed and that's making us really excited. It's so hot to imagine a woman taking the lead in such scenes!

