Lee Min-ho will finally grace the screens with his towering presence and infectious personality with Pachinko on March 24 on Apple TV+. It's been a long wait as after King The Eternal Monarch, this is almost his comeback of sorts. He kept his fans busy with content on his YouTube channel during the pandemic but it's not the same as watching him on screen. But there's still time for Pachinko, so we satiated our Lee Min-ho craving by stalking his Instagram. We noticed that the actor loves to click selfies and from every angle possible. Pachinko Trailer: 5 Moments From Lee Min-Ho, Youn Yuh-jung and Minha Kim's AppleTV+ Series That Impressed Us.

So we decided to pick five pictures of Lee Min-ho clicking a selfie and turn into a guide. You can thank us later. Lee Min-ho Aka Kim Tan Revisits His Meet-Cute Site With Park Shin-hye From The Heirs (View Pics)

1. Make a face and get gorgeous

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이민호 leeminho (@actorleeminho)

2. Befriend the mirror

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이민호 leeminho (@actorleeminho)

3. Be sexy when bored

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이민호 leeminho (@actorleeminho)

4. Break the internet for a friend's wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이민호 leeminho (@actorleeminho)

5. Unmask you personality, not your face

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이민호 leeminho (@actorleeminho)

A few thing to keep in mind while clicking selfies like Lee Min-ho is no smile, just smoulder! Flirt with all the angles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2022 08:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).