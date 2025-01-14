When the Stars Gossip made quite the splash on Netflix when it dropped on January 5, with Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo-Jin teaming up for the space-romance drama by tvN. However, things aren't exactly smooth sailing – much like the rocky spacewalk scene, the series is facing some issues with its viewership ratings. So, what’s behind the sudden dip in numbers? Let's dive in. But first, let's take a look at what went down in Episodes 3 and 4. ‘When the Stars Gossip’ Episode 4 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Lee Min Ho’s Space Drama Online.
When The Stars Gossip Low TRP
The tvN drama, which aired Episodes 3 and 4 over the weekend, has begun to underperform in terms of viewership. It initially started strong with a 3.3 per cent rating (Nielsen Korea), but unfortunately, the numbers have dipped, with Episodes 3 and 4 dropping to 2.2 and 2.8 per cent respectively. ‘When the Stars Gossip’ Episode 4: Can Lee Min-ho’s Gong Ryong Rescue Gong Hyo-jin’s Eve Kim in Netflix’s Thrilling Space Drama?.
TRP Chart
When the Stars Gossip Episode 4 Ratings in Nielsen korea (Nationwide & Seoul)
Ep 1 - 3.3% & 3.8%
Ep 2 - 3.9% & 3.9%
Ep 3 - 2.2% & 2.7%
Ep 4 - 2.8%(+0.6%) & 2.8%(+0.1%)#WhenTheStarsGossip #WhenTheStarsGossipEp4 pic.twitter.com/vRKrOwzrLI
— Nonton Drakor (@Nonton_Kdrama) January 12, 2025
When The Stars Gossip has been facing a drop in viewership, and viewers have spoken out about why it's not hitting the mark. Here are three reasons, based on fan comments, that might be contributing to its lower ratings:
Out-of-Space Romance
K-dramas have always been beloved for their heart-fluttering romances. But When The Stars Gossip, with its space setting, doesn't quite capture that cosy, mushy romance we know and love. There's no sudden blush, no cute touches, or those moments that give you butterflies – it's a space romance that doesn't hit the same romantic notes as classics like Crash Landing On You.
Earth-Space Distance
The whole concept of an obstetrician gynaecologist falling in love with a chaebol’s daughter and then heading off to space as a tourist just doesn't quite seem to gel.
The Vision
While When The Stars Gossip boasts some breathtaking visuals of outer space and the night sky, at times, the graphics fall short.
But that doesn’t mean When The Stars Gossip can’t pick up the pace and hit a strong TRP in the upcoming episodes. Stay tuned!
