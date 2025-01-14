When the Stars Gossip made quite the splash on Netflix when it dropped on January 5, with Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo-Jin teaming up for the space-romance drama by tvN. However, things aren't exactly smooth sailing – much like the rocky spacewalk scene, the series is facing some issues with its viewership ratings. So, what’s behind the sudden dip in numbers? Let's dive in. But first, let's take a look at what went down in Episodes 3 and 4. ‘When the Stars Gossip’ Episode 4 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Lee Min Ho’s Space Drama Online.

Episode 3 and 4 Recap: A Tense Spacewalk and Unexpected Turns in When The Stars Gossip In Episode 3, Eve, played by Gong Hyo-jin, takes a risky spacewalk alongside Kung Kung-su (Oh Jung-se) to fix the solar panel. Meanwhile, Gong Ryong (Lee Min Ho) takes matters into his own hands, attempting to retrieve sperm locked in a safe by Kung-su. He manipulates the treadmill to increase the temperature, forcing the system to shut down and unlocking the safe. However, things take a terrifying turn when the spacewalk goes awry – Eve’s gloves tear, causing her to lose pressure and risk losing consciousness. In Episode 4, Ryong steps in to save her, and in a vulnerable moment, asks if he can like her, to which Eve remains silent. She then instructs him to stay out of her sight for the remainder of his eight-day tour, leaving things in a complicated state between them.

When The Stars Gossip Low TRP

The tvN drama, which aired Episodes 3 and 4 over the weekend, has begun to underperform in terms of viewership. It initially started strong with a 3.3 per cent rating (Nielsen Korea), but unfortunately, the numbers have dipped, with Episodes 3 and 4 dropping to 2.2 and 2.8 per cent respectively. ‘When the Stars Gossip’ Episode 4: Can Lee Min-ho’s Gong Ryong Rescue Gong Hyo-jin’s Eve Kim in Netflix’s Thrilling Space Drama?.

TRP Chart

When the Stars Gossip Episode 4 Ratings in Nielsen korea (Nationwide & Seoul) Ep 1 - 3.3% & 3.8% Ep 2 - 3.9% & 3.9% Ep 3 - 2.2% & 2.7% Ep 4 - 2.8%(+0.6%) & 2.8%(+0.1%)#WhenTheStarsGossip #WhenTheStarsGossipEp4 pic.twitter.com/vRKrOwzrLI — Nonton Drakor (@Nonton_Kdrama) January 12, 2025

When The Stars Gossip has been facing a drop in viewership, and viewers have spoken out about why it's not hitting the mark. Here are three reasons, based on fan comments, that might be contributing to its lower ratings:

Out-of-Space Romance

K-dramas have always been beloved for their heart-fluttering romances. But When The Stars Gossip, with its space setting, doesn't quite capture that cosy, mushy romance we know and love. There's no sudden blush, no cute touches, or those moments that give you butterflies – it's a space romance that doesn't hit the same romantic notes as classics like Crash Landing On You.

Earth-Space Distance

The whole concept of an obstetrician gynaecologist falling in love with a chaebol’s daughter and then heading off to space as a tourist just doesn't quite seem to gel.

The Vision

While When The Stars Gossip boasts some breathtaking visuals of outer space and the night sky, at times, the graphics fall short.

But that doesn’t mean When The Stars Gossip can’t pick up the pace and hit a strong TRP in the upcoming episodes. Stay tuned!

