RM, the leader of the global pop sensation BTS, is facing significant public scrutiny following allegations of smoking in a restricted area and littering during a recent visit to Japan. The controversy emerged after a Japanese media outlet published reports and photographs purportedly showing the artist in the Shibuya district of Tokyo. Thousands of Fans Gather as BTS Launches World Tour After Hiatus.

While the incident has sparked a heated debate online regarding local regulations and celebrity conduct, the artist's management has taken a cautious and somewhat ambiguous stance in response to the growing backlash.

BTS RM Sparks Backlash After Smoking in Restricted Area in Japan

The allegations surfaced on April 22, 2026, when the Japanese weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun reported that RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, was spotted smoking multiple times in non-smoking zones. According to the report, the artist was socialising with acquaintances in Shibuya following the group’s "ARIRANG" world tour performances at the Tokyo Dome on April 17 and 18.

Viral Photos of BTS RM Smoking in Shibuya, Tokyo

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Witness accounts and photographs published by the outlet claim that RM smoked in building corridors and on public streets where "no-smoking" signs were clearly visible. The report further alleges that a security guard managing the premises approached the rapper to issue a direct warning. Despite the intervention, witnesses claimed the smoking continued, and used cigarette butts were discarded directly onto the pavement rather than in designated receptacles.

Reports also noted that a female staff member was eventually required to clean up the discarded remains.

BIGHIT Music's Clarification on RM's Smoking Controversy

In a report by iMBC Entertainment, BIGHIT MUSIC’s handling of the situation has been described as "disappointing" by observers. When news of the incident first surfaced, the statement provided to the outlet notably lacked an apology or an acknowledgement of the reported behaviour. Instead, the agency took a stance aimed at preventing the dissemination of the photographic evidence.

According to iMBC, "BIGHIT’s handling of this situation is also disappointing. When news of the incident first surfaced, the statement Big Hit provided to iMBC Entertainment was not an apology acknowledging the situation; rather, it took an ambiguous stance: ‘We are currently addressing the matter. Given that the photos in question were taken domestically by paparazzi outlets, we are requesting that media organizations refrain from publishing articles based on them. We are conveying this same position to every media outlet that contacts us'." BTS’ J-Hope Pays Emotional Tribute to His Grandmother As He Mourns Her Passing at Tokyo ‘Arirang’ Concert; ARMY Sends Love (Watch Video).

The agency's vague response has left fans and K-netizens more disappointed about the whole situation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Shukan Bunshun), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).