Rhode Island, December 14: At least two people were killed and eight others injured following an active shooting at Brown University's Barus & Holley Engineering Building on Saturday (local time), the university said in an official alert, with the suspect still at large. In an update issued, the university located in the Providence region in the state of Rhode Island confirmed the fatalities and said eight additional victims were hospitalised and are in critical but stable condition.

Authorities have imposed a shelter-in-place order as law enforcement continues to search the area. "We are providing an update to the active shooting situation. We are very sorry to share that we have confirmed reports of two deceased victims from the active shooting situation at the Barus & Holley engineering building. There are eight additional victims in critical, but stable condition at the hospital. There remains a shelter in place order. The shooter or shooters still are not in custody at this time. Law enforcement is active in the area," the alert read. US: Suspect at Large After Multiple Shootings Reported at Brown University in Rhode Island.

The university acknowledged widespread fear and uncertainty following the incident, adding that police are working to identify the deceased victims, while hospital personnel are identifying those transported for medical treatment. Brown University urged students, staff and residents to continue following law enforcement instructions and to avoid the area. "The safety of our community is foremost," the alert said. Authorities also asked any students or Brown community members who were inside the Barus & Holley Engineering Building at the time of the shooting and have since left the area to contact police.

Authorities said no suspect has been taken into custody as investigations continue into the shooting at the university, CNN reported, citing Providence Mayor Brett Smiley. He said Brown University officials, the City of Providence, and the FBI are closely coordinating efforts to locate the shooter or shooters. Providence Deputy Police Chief Tim O'Hara, during a press conference, said that the suspected shooter is a male dressed in black. "We are using every resource available to locate this suspect," he said, as quoted by CNN, urging the public to stay away from the area. He further added that police are still determining how the suspect entered the Brown University building, but confirmed that he exited through the Hope Street side.

Meanwhile, according to CNN, citing law enforcement sources, police officers were involved in a confrontation with an individual that led to gunfire a few blocks away from the university, but it remains unclear whether that incident is connected to the Brown University shooting. Built in 1965, the facility includes 117 laboratories, 150 offices, 15 classrooms, 29 laboratory classrooms, and three lecture halls, according to the university's website. Brown University is a private Ivy League research institution and ranks among the oldest centres of higher education in the US. US School Mass Shooting: Suspect Robin Westman Allegedly Posted ‘Kill Donald Trump’ Video Minutes Before Opening Fire at Catholic School in Minneapolis (See Pics and Videos).

According to CNN's analysis of data from the Gun Violence Archive, Education Week, and Everytown for Gun Safety, more than 70 school shootings have occurred in the United States this year.

