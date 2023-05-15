In a tragic news, South Korean singer HAESOO was found dead in her apartment with an alleged suicide note. Police suspects that she has died by suicide, the reasons for which have not been divulged yet. According to reports, she had passed away on May 12 though it was not revealed that the body found of a singer was that of hers. Her concert which was scheduled on May 20 was cancelled without revealing the exact reason for the cancellation. It is only on May 15 that the sad news was conveyed to her fans. Singer Haesoo, K-Pop Star, Dies at 29.

HAESOO was born in 1993. Having graduated from the Korea National University of Arts with a bachelor's degree in Pansori, HAESOO made her musical debut in 2019 with the mini-album "My Life, Me". She also appeared in shows like The Trot Show, AM Plaza, and Gayo Stage. HAESOO had also released her second album "Ggongmuni" in 2021.

She was a rising star in the trot industry and is sure to have a successful career. For uninitiated, Trot is a genre of Korean popular music, known for its use of repetitive use of rhythm and vocal inflections and is characterised by its upbeat tempo, simple melodies, and catchy lyrics. Trot music is often used in variety shows and dramas. ASTRO's Moonbin Found Dead at Home; Singer's Agency Confirms His Demise at 25 in Its Official Statement.

HAESOO's last popular performance was in the Jang Yoon Jung Episode of KBS 2TV's Immortal Songs in January 2023. HAESOO's death is definitely a tragic loss for the trot community and her fans.

