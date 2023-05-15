Trot singer HAESOO has unfortunately passed away at the young age of 29. According to reports, the K-pop star committed suicide. The police stated they had found a letter written by the singer and confirmed that they didn’t suspect any foul play. ASTRO's Moonbin Found Dead at Home; Singer's Agency Confirms His Demise at 25 in Its Official Statement.

