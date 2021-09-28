Squid Game revolves around the story of a group of people who risk their lives in a mysterious survival game. Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the poster, trailer, teaser of the series grabbed a lot of attention and so fans were eagerly waiting with bated breath for the series to release on Netflix. So, now its streaming on the OTT platform. Squid Game is streaming on Netflix and just in case you want to know all the details about the south korean drama, read on. No Time To Die Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Daniel Craig’s Latest James Bond Film.

Cast

Helmed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, HoYeon Jung, Heo Sung-tae, Kim Joo-ryoung, Anupam Tripathi, Oh Yeong-su, Kin Joo-ryoung and Lee Yoo-mi, among others.

Plot

The Netflix's south korean drama is about hundreds of cash-strapped players, who accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. However inside, a tempting prize awaits with deadly high stakes. A survival game that has a whopping 40-million-dollar prize at stake.

Squid Game Trailer

Squid Game Release Date and Where To Watch Online

The nine-episode series Squid Game released worldwide on September 17, 2021 on Netflix. Go and watch now!

Squid Game Review

Squid Game reviews aren't out yet. LatestLY will update with Squid Game series review soon, so Stay Tuned!

