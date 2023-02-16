Kim Seon Ho, post the controversy, is keeping his updates on social media quite sparse. After he posted a picture on October 17, 2021, perhaps from the sets of Hometown Cha Cha Cha, he returned to Instagram seven months later for the first time post the controversy. It was a picture of a sky with a moon in it with an apology to his fans. That warmed all our hearts and we were really happy to see him back. But then on, he kept his Instagram engagement quite less and we feel that should change, at least for his fans' sake. Kim Seon-ho Is Obsessed With Victory Sign And We Have 10 Pictures Of The Kdrama Actor To Prove That

There's a reason why we are so convinced about Kim Seon Ho posting more often. Every time he does, we know he is holding up and is raring to return. The actor has done a play last year but he hasn't really put up much about it in his Instagram posts.

We also miss him quite often. Post Hometown Cha Cha Cha, Kim Seon Ho has gained a lot many global fans. Even now people go back to the films. KimSeonHo, ChaSeungWon, And KimKangWoo Confirmed For New Film.

We also love the fan meets that he posts. It shows how much people love Kim Seon Ho. It also shows the amount of faith they have on their dear actor which obviously means a lot to him.

So Kim Seon Ho here's a request. Please post on Instagram as much as you can and as often as you can. We miss you and are waiting for you next series eagerly.

