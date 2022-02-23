We all have a favourite pose or a good angle to get the right pictures. Yes that's for us lesser mortals. For celebrities, they are so good-looking and well-groomed that all sides are clickable which melt us. But turns out they aren't any different from us. Say for example Kim Seon-ho. Every other image on his dormant Instagram account has him making the victory sign, sometimes with a sheepish grin, sometimes with his charm on. If you are wondering why we decided to stalk his account, well, we have been missing him since Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. He hasn't posted anything since September 2021 and the controversy could be a reason behind it. But that doesn't stop us from fawning over him. From Goblin to Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, 7 K-dramas That Won Us Over With Their Bromances!.

Now coming back to his favourite pose with a victory sign, check out these 10 pictures.

Masked V

The Palat V

V with closed eyes and cute dimples

Sitting pretty with a V

From the top - V

Just being cute with a V

Looking hot with a V

Adorbs with a V

And last but not the least, a post dedicated to his favourite sign only...

The last picture makes it evident that we aren't wrong in assuming that it is Kim Seon-ho's favourite pose. A post dedicated to just a V...what else could it be?

