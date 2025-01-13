KBS truly knows how to throw a celebration! The 2024 KBS Drama Awards honoured the finest performances and productions of the past year. Though initially scheduled for December 31, the ceremony was pre-recorded and aired on January 11 as a mark of respect following the tragic Jeju Air plane crash. The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly veteran actor Lee Soon Jae taking home the prestigious Daesang (Grand Prize) for his stellar performance in Dog Knows Everything. At 90 years old, Lee Soon Jae set a new milestone as the oldest actor to win the award, inspiring generations of performers. Seoul International Drama Awards 2024 Winners: Kim Seo-Hyun’s ‘Queen of Tears’ and Han Hyo Joo’s ‘Moving’ Bag Trophies, ‘Lovely Runner’ Stars Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon Snag Asia Star Awards.

Check Out 2024 KBS Drama Award Winners List

From heartfelt speeches to dazzling performances, the evening was a perfect ode to talent and passion. Here’s the full list of winners from this memorable night—celebrate their well-deserved triumphs!

Daesang (Grand Prize): Lee Soon Jae (Dog Knows Everything)

Lee Soon Jae Wins At KBS Awards 2024

#KBS Drama Awards 2024: Lee Soon Jae Raih Daesang di Usia 90 Tahun Baca: https://t.co/s4xDT9B5sm -BiBiNimerva pic.twitter.com/ruqkbCICym — SeoulSourceMedia (@kpopdankdramaid) January 11, 2025

Top Excellence Award: Kim Jung Hyun (Iron Family), Ji Hyun Woo (Beauty and Mr Romantic), Park Ji Young (Iron Family), Im Soo Hyang (Beauty and Mr Romantic)

Excellence Award (Miniseries): Park Ji Hoon (Love Song for Illusion), Yeonwoo (Dog Knows Everything), Han Ji Hyeon (Face Me)

Excellence Award (Long-Form Drama): Shin Hyun Joon (Iron Family), Geum Sae Rok (Iron Family)

Excellence Award (Daily Drama): Baek Sung Hyun (Su Ji and U Ri), Oh Chang Suk (The Two Sisters), Ham Eun Jung (Su Ji and U Ri), Park Ha Na (My Merry Marriage)

Best Couple Award goes to Ji Hyun Woo and Im Soo Hyang (Beauty and Mr Romantic), Kim Jung Hyun and Geum Sae Rok (Iron Family), Baek Sung Hyun and Ham Eun Jung (Su Ji & U Ri), Park Ji Young, Shin Hyun Joon, and Kim Hye Eun (Iron Family), Yeonwoo, Lee Soon Jae, and Ari (Dog Knows Everything). Blue Dragon Film Awards 2024: Jung Hae-In’s Reaction After Winning Popular Star Award Goes Viral, Netizens Call It ‘Priceless!’ (Watch Video).

Popularity Award: Kim Myung Soo (Dare to Love Me), Geum Sae Rok (Iron Family)

Best Supporting Actor: Choi Tae Joon (Iron Family), Kim Yong Gun (Dog Knows Everything), Yoon Yoo Sun (Beauty and Mr Romantic)

Best Writer: Seo Sook Hyang (Iron Family)

Drama Special Award: Nam Da Reum (The History of Us), Oh Ye Ju (To My Lonely Sister)

Best New Actor: Seo Bum June (Nothing Uncovered), Park Sang Nam (My Merry Marriage), Hong Ye Ji (Love Song for Illusion), Han Soo Ah (Beauty and Mr Romantic)

Best Young Actor: Moon Seong Hyun (Beauty and Mr Romantic), Lee Seol Ah (Beauty and Mr Romantic).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2025 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).