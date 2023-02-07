Kokdu: Season of Deity is streaming on Viki and we are glad we chose to watch it. So far, the series has been quite entertaining although it needs to buck up on the humour quotient. The gags are quite average and need the infusion of funny one-liners. What keeps us peeled is Kim Jung Hyun and his many expressions. He plays a very offended, narcissistic Kokdu (Grim reaper) with a sad past. He is looking for salvation and Im Soo Hyang's Han Gye Jeol is the key. Hence, he goes through a range of emotions and mirrors the day in our life of us. Kokdu: Season of Deity - 5 Moments From the First Two Episodes Of Im Soo Hyang and Kim Jung Hyun's Kdrama We Liked.

Let us tell you about five such emotions of Kim Jung Hyun as Kokdu that are such mood reflectors.

The fear of falling off

How the 'creator' treats us

Drowning our sorrows after a hard day of work Actor Kim Jung Hyun Says He Has "No Memories From 5 Years Ago," Disappoints K-Drama.

Being angry with everyone and us

Melting for the crush

Kim Jung Hyun is great at comedy and we really hope the writers will add some more hilarity to his scenes. You can't waste this opportunity, people!

