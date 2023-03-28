Kokdu: Season of Deity concluded last weekend. The final episode averaged a nationwide 1.6 percent in South Korea as per Nielson. The Kim Jung Hyun and Im Soo Hyang Series started on a good note with an average of 4.8 percent. Hence, the dull finale shocked many. But for those who have actually watched the series, it may not have been a big surprise. While the series showed a lot of promise in the first few episodes, it started declining soon after with repetitive tropes and no major twist to talk about. Kokdu - Season of Deity: 5 Pictures That Confirm Kim Jung Hyun As Kokdu Is Such A Mood!.

We talk about five reasons that we feel led to Kokdu: Season of Deity's quiet finale. We are pretty you will agree with a few of them.

1. The plot

A supernatural show with a Grim Reaper is hardly a new concept in Korean dramas. There have been many from dreadful to darling. So Kim Jung Hyun being the cold, brash and loud reaper has no novelty. His frequent visits to and from the path to the afterlife got really boring after a while. In fact, in the last episode, his return seems like a forced attempt to give a happy ending.

2. Characterisation

Im Soo Hwang's Han Gye Jeol is quite screechy, annoying and whiny. She never manages to be the female lead one can rally behind despite having all the kdrama cliches to help her. The writers should have added more agency to her character. Despite her situation, she shouldn't have come across as a pushover.

3. Short Do Jin Woo Vs Kokdu Rivalry

Do Jin Woo's, played by Kim Jung Hyun, return from the dead and his decision to not own up to Kokdu's mistake was the highlight of the entire series. The makers should have built on that more. Even when Jin Woo's time on earth is short, the scenes could have been played up for impact. He is an unexpected villain in the story but technically, he is the hero. Imagine the irony! Kokdu: Season of Deity - Here's Why Ending Kim Jung Hyun's Do Jin Woo Vs Kokdu Rivalry Quickly Is A Missed Opportunity.

4. No Chemistry

While individually Jung Hyung and So Hwang showed potential, together they couldn't build the spark.

5. Not so strong villain

The end of the villain came very seamlessly. Now this we might have accepted had it happened earlier in the series since Kim Pil Soo (Choi Gwang-il) is human and Kokdu is a reaper. Yet Pil Soo manages to outwit a God...now that's a good twist. But writers weren't too interested in that as the villain's appearance seemed more like feeler. Also, Pil Soo never remembered his past!

