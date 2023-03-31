Kokdu-Season of Deity concluded last week and at present, we are waiting for yet another series that can fill this void every weekend. It wasn't an exemplary show as we have watched many spectacular Grim Reaper-Human love stories. Keeping aside the several flaws in the storyline, Kokdu has given us some of the most amazing relationships. The latter needs to be saved as in reality, you don't find such equations between people. Kokdu: Season of Deity - 5 Reasons Why The Kim Jung Hyun and Im Soo Hyang Series Ended In A Dull Finale.

These little yet strong relationships can also be a life lesson. Let's discuss five of them.

Han Gye Jeol-Kokdu/Do Jin Woo

Starting with the main lead, Han Gye Jeol (Im Soo-hyang) and Kokdu/Do Jin Woo (Kim Jung Hyun) may have been together for the better part of the series but there's always a farewell looming on the horizon. Yet, they spent every day together and loved each other.

This scene>>>>> I never knew that the words "I LOVE YOU" would be this painful but heals at the same time💔😭 AND THE OST TOO...pic.twitter.com/gbtiJUQFo8 — junghyun lovebot🍓 (@seanarchives_) March 23, 2023

Gak Shin-Ok Shin-Kokdu

This trio of people is the perfect medley of different people. One is a narcissistic God, another a man child while the woman is the voice of reason. They had such a lovely love-hate relationship that it was heartwarming. It stood the test of time and became stronger. They are now family!

They were always like a family to me. A miserly father, a caring mother & a reckless son. They spent years & went through so many things together 🥺 Btw, kjh doing aegyo was smth i never wanted to see 😂#KokduSeasonOfDeityEp16 #KimJungHyun pic.twitter.com/GRIWZamGne — strawberry (@Strawberryy0405) March 24, 2023

Han Gye-Jeol-Han Chul

The siblings have a very realistic sibling relationship in the show. They bicker but will take a bullet for each other. The way Han Chul (An Woo-Yeon) protects his Doona Gye Jeol, it's simply adorable. Kokdu - Season of Deity: 5 Pictures That Confirm Kim Jung Hyun As Kokdu Is Such A Mood!.

Shin Hong-Geun-Oh Kyung-Seung

They are the quintessential shipper couple in every kdrama. They may be loud but they are the ones who keep the comedy alive in their lives.

Han Gye Jeol-Gak Shin

Gak Shin doesn't believe in filters and so, she is straightforward in her approach toward people. She has always made it clear to Gye jeol what lies ahead for her but she never stepped back from taking care of Gye Jeol as well. Some relationships don't need labels, just humanity.

