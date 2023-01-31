Kokdu: Season of Deity had its premiere last weekend and we are already warming up to it. The series stars Im Soo Hyang and Kim Jung Hyun, a fresh pairing that makes their chemistry quite unique. The story is about a star-crossed couple who were rudely separated ages ago. Kim Jung Hyun's Do Jin Woo turns into Kokdu. a grim reaper, and waits for his love to reincarnate so that he can be free from the curse of Gods. Kim Jung Hyun Says He Has "No Memories From 5 Years Ago," Disappoints K-Drama.

Now the premise sounds really common and usual. But apart from reincarnation and redemption, we feel there's much more to explore here. Let us tell you about the five scenes we liked in Kokdu: Season Of Deity. Lee Ji Han’s Co-Star Im Soo Hyang Writes Him a Heartfelt Note After His Death Following Itaewon Tragedy.

Kim Jung Hyun's deadpan one liners

From mellow to murder

The subtle expression change we come to expect from him. From languid to a killer in moments. #KingJungHyun is back. Wishing him all the best. #KokduSeasonOfDeity pic.twitter.com/GS05rhUbBf — Sebs Kdrama 🌸 (@KdramaSebs) January 28, 2023

Kdrama cliches be damned

another chaotic duo that will probably make us cry in the end unlocked 😭😭#KokduSeasonofDeity #KokduSeasonofDeityEp2 pic.twitter.com/dkRh9Pkaof — sæ 𔓘 (@saerchives) January 28, 2023

A self-reliant woman

In the past and even now Seol-hee/Gye-jeol despite having a tough life she manage to stood her ground and was able to protect herself in the end. 🥺😭 #KokduSeasonOfDeity #KokduSeasonOfDeityEp1 #KokduSeasonOfDeityEp2 pic.twitter.com/UOmUWSpPsZ — p'xiao (@inxiaomnia) January 29, 2023

The trees, the colours

It's true that you will find a lot of similarities between Kokdu Season of Deity with Goblin, Korean Odessey or Doom At Your Service. Honestly, we don't mind as this genre is our favourite. You can watch the series on Viki.

