2PM's Ok Taecyeon is all set to return to our streaming screens as a thousand-year-old vampire in Heartbeat. After Vincenzo and a cocky cameo in Ok Kitty, the kpop idol and actor is back and we can't be glad. Ever since his vampire form has been unleashed, fans are going mad about him. Now, it's a norm to make vampires on camera look dishy and dashing. But since it's a Korean drama, they are drop 'undead' gorgeous. While we too are going totally cray on him, we feel there were others before him who should get equal attention here. From Bloodhounds to King The Land, 5 K-Dramas to Debut In June and Where To Watch Them Online.

Since many of this generation may not have watched older kdramas with vampires, we thought this will be the perfect time to jog their memory. So here are five K-drama actors who played vampires and left a 'mark'.

Lee Joon-gi - The Scholar Who Walks The Night

Lee Joon-gi is over a century-old guardian vampire whose mission is to put to rest anyone of his ilk that doesn't obey rules.

Definitely the scholar that walks the night. First time I saw lee joon gi, and fell for him. He is King of historical dramas for me. pic.twitter.com/5Zvxwyl9Wu — Sydney💙💛 (@s_n_miles) July 28, 2018

Lee Soo Hyuk - The Scholar Who Walks The Night

When you look like Lee Soo Hyuk who minds if you are on the wrong side? Hyuk is so deliciously evil in this series that often it gets tough to not be on his side.

That’s why I saw him before, he was with Lee Joon Gi in Scholar who walks in the night.. And yeah he’s so hot there.. pic.twitter.com/8OLH7pwEb9 — 𝑅𝑜𝓈𝑒 • Stands with CBX (@rosenoonaofnini) May 14, 2022

Seo Jae Hyung - Vampire Flower

Not many have watched this bite-size kdrama but we obviously did, such is the obsession for all things K. While it was a bit of a raw and awkward series, Seo Jae Hyung looked quite cool as the vampire. Vampires of Vijay Nagar: Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Star Opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Amar Kaushik’s Upcoming Film- Reports.

Watching Vampire's Flower of Seo Jae Hyung pic.twitter.com/0sRFZByyk7 — Ishang❤️ (@ish_iacl) November 1, 2016

Kim Woo Bin - Vampire Idol

We are pretty sure many would get a shocker here. Yes, Kim Woo Bin too played a wily vampire in this series. He had Lee Soo Hyuk and Hong Jung Hyun for company here.

RT @TheDramaKorea: Kim Woo Bin di drama Vampire Idol (2011). pic.twitter.com/xVgI0bEblA — ユニです (@yoonhee1301) March 29, 2014

Ahn Jae Hyun - Blood

Jae Hyun is a vampire but he is also a deft surgeon. Now that's a paradox we never thought we will see.

Blood 2015 (Romance ,Thriller) Kisah seorang doktor pakar bedah dan juga seorang vampire iaitu Park Ji Sang kehidupan yang penuh misteri dimana beliau ingin mencari siapa pembunuh keluarganya yang telah dikaburi oleh Lee Jae Uk iaitu pembunuh sebenar. Layan 👍 Rate 7/10 pic.twitter.com/xON2QkzMWY — Akim (@_akimamri) March 23, 2020

We are sure there are more that many hardcore Kdrama fans will remember. But these are the names that we have an affinity towards.

