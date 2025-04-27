Famous People Born on April 17: April 17 has been the birth date of numerous influential figures across various fields. In the entertainment industry, Jennifer Garner, known for her roles in Alias and 13 Going on 30, celebrates her birthday. Victoria Beckham, a member of the Spice Girls and a renowned fashion designer, also shares this date. Acclaimed actors Sean Bean, recognised for Game of Thrones, and Rooney Mara, known for The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, were born on this day as well. In the realm of sports, Muttiah Muralitharan, the legendary Sri Lankan cricketer, marks his birthday on April 17. Additionally, J.P. Morgan, the influential American financier and banker, was born on this date in 1837. This day also sees birthdays of South Korean actors Lee Joon-gi and Ahn Hyo-seop, Indian actors Vikram and Siddharth Narayan, and tennis player Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. April 17 stands out as a day commemorating talent and achievement across diverse domains.

Famous April 17 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Jennifer Garner Muttiah Muralitharan Vikram Siddharth Narayan JP Morgan Sr. (April 17, 1837 – March 31, 1913) Lee Joon-gi Ahn Hyo-seop Kinshuk Mahajan Rooney Mara Sean Bean Adam McKay Victoria Beckham Dinesh Mongia Maynard James Keenan Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai (17 April 1912 – 10 April 1999) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Whitney Osuigwe

