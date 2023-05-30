June will be a fantastical month when it comes to Kdramas. If you have a thing for the supernatural, this month is for you. There's a vampire desperate to be human, a young woman possessed by a demon and a love that transcends lifetimes. But for those who fancy something grittier and real, you shouldn't be disappointed either. There's plenty to whet your appetite as well. So let us tell you about five such kdramas of June we are absolutely kicked about. All Of Us Are Dead Season 2, Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 - 5 Korean Drama Sequels We Can't Wait To Watch In 2023.

Bloodhounds

June 9, Netflix

Bloodhounds is a story of two boxers who get embroiled in something really sinister and dangerous. You can expect some good old Kdrama fashion bromance.

King The Land

June 17, Netflix

The haters-to-lovers trope makes a comeback with Lee Jun-Ho and Lim Yoon-A starrer King The Land. A chaebol fighting for his right to the throne meets a girl maneuvering petty politics for her place in the hotel she works.

See You In My 19th Life

June 17, Netflix

Shin Hye-Sun returns after a delightful performance in Mr Queen. This time she is a woman in her 19th life with the memories of all her previous life intact. She wants to reconnect with a kid from her previous life but the man is averse to relationships. It would be interesting to see her chemistry with Ahn Bo-Hyun.

Lies Hidden in My Garden

June 19, Amazon Prime

After her showcasing her villainous skills in The Glory, Lim Ji-yeon will be back as a tortured wife of an abusive husband. She meets a woman who is living a life of comfort and love, a complete contrast to her. What the connection between these two will lead to forms the crux of the series. The Glory Stars Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun Are Dating, Reveals Dispatch.

Heartbeat

June 26, Amazon Prime

Taecyeon is a half human and half vampire in this fantasy romance and is desperate to be completely human. But the timing went off and he had to co-habit with human. Love obviously follows soon.

There are a few more as well but we are really kicked about the Korean dramas of June mentioned above. Which one are your looking forward to?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2023 05:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).