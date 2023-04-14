You will never get disappointed with Ayushmann Khurrana's choice of movies. He is someone who likes to experiment with himself and keep it different every time. So does Samantha Ruth Prabhu. What is they are making a movie together? As usual, the plot, storyline and presentation will be different. Now, lets make it to reality. If reports are to be true than Ayushmann Khurrana and Samatha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in Dinesh Vijay's next project, titled Vampires Of Vijay Nagar. This movie will be a part of the producer’s proposed Horror-Comedy Universe and will feature Ayushmann in the role of a vampire. Shakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens Up About Her Training Session Of Her Upcoming Film, Says ‘Talking, Running, Even Crying’ (View Post).

Check The Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)