BTS member Min Toongi, aka Sug, finally made his return on Instagram, sending fans into a frenzy. This marks his first social media post after completing his military service on June 21, 2025. The post is also the K-Pop star's first in over two years, leaving fans curious about whether new music is on the way. His last individual social media update came on August 25, 2023. His latest post coincided with the second anniversary of his military enlistment. BTS’ Jungkook Returns to Instagram After Military Discharge – Here’s What Golden Maknae’s New Username Means! (Watch Video).

BTS Suga Returns to Instagram After 2 Years!

Suga surprised fans on September 22 when he took to his Instagram handle and shared a post after nearly two years. The post featured three colored shots and two black-and-white images. In the pictures, the "Daechwita" singer could be seen standing on a dolly inside a concrete room with a guitar in his hand.

The lighting cast a long shadow of the singer on the wall behind him. Paint cans, boxes, and other construction materials could also be seen on the ground, giving the impression that some renovation work was in progress.

BTS Suga’s Latest Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUGA of BTS 민윤기 (@agustd)

K-Pop Fans React to Suga's Instagram Comeback

Suga's surprise post on Instagram triggered a wave of reactions from not just ARMY but K-Pop fans. Fans were eagerly waiting to hear from the singer because, since his enlistment, Suga maintained minimal interaction. He occasionally communicated with them through Weverse. Fans expressed their joy and relief after Suga's social media comeback on X (formerly Twitter).

A fan wrote, "Oh no what OMG, so it's the same day, September 2,2 the day Yoongi enlisted in the military 2 years back and today on the same day he came home, posted on Instagram." "Min Yoongi coming back on Instagram Is waking up the whole fandom, its like the king coming back I feel like we are gaining powers back," wrote another fan. Is BTS’ Jimin Dating Song Da Eun? K-Pop Star and Actress Reignite Relationship Rumours After Private Video Leaks Online.

Fans React to Suga’s Instagram Comeback

Oh No what OMG so it's the same day September 22 the day Yoongi enlisted in military 2 years back and today on the same day he came home posted on Instagram OMG I Love him so much My Yoongi precious 😭💜 — Lovely ⁷ 💜 (@lovelyyBTS7) September 22, 2025

ARMY, Les Go!

Taejoon at the movies, Yoongi Instagram update, Jungkook live WE ARE SO BACK — maia⁷ 🍂 (@sopeniverse) September 22, 2025

After 2 Long Years!

OMG User agustd posted his first Instagram post in 2 years! 😭😭😭😭 MIN YOONGI IS BACK WE LOVE YOU YOONGI #SUGA #AgustD #슈가 #방탄소년단슈가 pic.twitter.com/oRSIpLn8qS — Nancy Fatima (@Nancybangtan73) September 22, 2025

The Hype is Real!

Min yoongi coming back on Instagram Is waking up the whole fandom, its like the king coming back I feel like we are gaining powers back pic.twitter.com/4jltxh8Iap — Pax⁷🐳「 -ㅅ-「💜_아포방포-⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ-⁷⁼¹ (@paxtannies2025) September 22, 2025

How Could We Miss the New Haircut

TOI ARE TELLING ME YOONGI MADE HIS 1ST POST AFTER 700 DAYS ON IG OF HIM PLAYING THE GUITAR WITH A NEW HAIRCUT OMFG 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kXQoVubQuR — Carolyne🌱⁷⁼¹ (@mhereonlyforbts) September 22, 2025

#YoongiCameHome

YOONGI CAME HOME... I REPEAT YOONGI CAME HOME! WE DID IT GUYS, WE SURVIVED THE INSTAGRAM GHOSTING pic.twitter.com/Y4OVscCopi — JIN_H1TENTERTAINMENT (@JIN_H1T) September 22, 2025

On June 23, 2025, Suga donated KRW 5 billion ( approximately USD 3.62 million) to the Severance Hospital in Seoul, which is a part of the Yonsei University Health System. A facility named Min Yoongi Centre was established with his donation, which is set to open on September 30, 2025. It will be dedicated to treating children and teenagers dealing with Autism.

