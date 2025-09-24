BTS member Min Toongi, aka Sug, finally made his return on Instagram, sending fans into a frenzy. This marks his first social media post after completing his military service on June 21, 2025. The post is also the K-Pop star's first in over two years, leaving fans curious about whether new music is on the way. His last individual social media update came on August 25, 2023. His latest post coincided with the second anniversary of his military enlistment. BTS’ Jungkook Returns to Instagram After Military Discharge – Here’s What Golden Maknae’s New Username Means! (Watch Video).

BTS Suga Returns to Instagram After 2 Years!

Suga surprised fans on September 22 when he took to his Instagram handle and shared a post after nearly two years. The post featured three colored shots and two black-and-white images. In the pictures, the "Daechwita" singer could be seen standing on a dolly inside a concrete room with a guitar in his hand.

The lighting cast a long shadow of the singer on the wall behind him. Paint cans, boxes, and other construction materials could also be seen on the ground, giving the impression that some renovation work was in progress.

K-Pop Fans React to Suga's Instagram Comeback

Suga's surprise post on Instagram triggered a wave of reactions from not just ARMY but K-Pop fans. Fans were eagerly waiting to hear from the singer because, since his enlistment, Suga maintained minimal interaction. He occasionally communicated with them through Weverse.  Fans expressed their joy and relief after Suga's social media comeback on X (formerly Twitter).

A fan wrote, "Oh no what OMG, so it's the same day, September 2,2 the day Yoongi enlisted in the military 2 years back and today on the same day he came home, posted on Instagram." "Min Yoongi coming back on Instagram Is waking up the whole fandom, its like the king coming back I feel like we are gaining powers back," wrote another fan. Is BTS’ Jimin Dating Song Da Eun? K-Pop Star and Actress Reignite Relationship Rumours After Private Video Leaks Online.

Fans React to Suga’s Instagram Comeback

ARMY, Les Go!

After 2 Long Years!

The Hype is Real!

How Could We Miss the New Haircut

#YoongiCameHome

On June 23, 2025, Suga donated KRW 5 billion ( approximately USD 3.62 million) to the Severance Hospital in Seoul, which is a part of the Yonsei University Health System. A facility named Min Yoongi Centre was established with his donation, which is set to open on September 30, 2025. It will be dedicated to treating children and teenagers dealing with Autism.

