Monalisa Bhosle, the social media sensation known as the Kumbh Mela girl, married actor Farman Khan in an interfaith ceremony on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. The wedding, held at the Arumanoor Sri Nainaar Deva Temple in Poovar, has drawn national attention following a public dispute with her family and a failed legal challenge regarding her age. Who Is Farman Khan? Meet Mahakumbh Girl Monalisa Bhosle’s Muslim Husband Amid Her Family’s Opposition to Their Interfaith Wedding.

Monalisa Bhosle and Farman Khan Tie the Knot in Kerala

The couple solemnised their union in a traditional ceremony near Thiruvananthapuram. Monalisa, who rose to fame after photographs of her selling garlands at the Maha Kumbh Mela went viral, wore a red saree and sindoor, while Khan, an actor and model from Maharashtra, wore a traditional white shirt and mundu.

Mahakumb Girl Monalisa Bhosle Marries Boyfriend Framan Khan at Kerala Temple

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The event saw attendance from high-ranking Kerala officials, including Education Minister V Sivankutty and CPI(M) State Secretary MV Govindan. Minister Sivankutty praised the union as a symbol of "the real Kerala story," citing the state's commitment to secularism and individual freedom.

Family Dispute and Police Refuge

The wedding took place under police protection after the couple sought help at the Thampanoor police station. Monalisa alleged that her father, Jai Singh Bhosle, had travelled from Indore to Kerala, where she was filming a Malayalam movie, to pressure her into an arranged marriage.

After reviewing the couple's identification, authorities confirmed that Monalisa is a legal adult and allowed her to proceed with the marriage against her father's wishes.

VHP Complaint and Age Verification

The marriage faced immediate legal scrutiny from the Kerala unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). The organisation filed a complaint with the State Police Chief, alleging that Monalisa was a minor born in 2009. They requested an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, claiming their information was based on a phone conversation with the girl’s mother.

However, the complaint appears to have backfired. Documents verified through Kerala’s digital governance platform, K-SMART, confirmed that Monalisa was born on January 1, 2008, in Madhya Pradesh. Local officials noted that the marriage was registered under the Common Marriage Act within 30 minutes after all age and identity proofs were cross-verified.

Monalisa Bhosle-Farman Khan Age Difference

Speaking to the media and news agency PTI, Monalisa addressed the viral rumours regarding her age. While some social media posts from 2025 had labelled her as 16, she clarified that her official records prove she is 18. While Monalisa’s age has been legally verified, Farman Khan’s exact age remains publicly undisclosed at this time.

"The allegations regarding her age are baseless," an official told local news outlets, explaining that the state's automated registration system would have blocked the application if she were underage. Monalisa stated she chose to marry in Kerala because the state "supports people beyond religion and caste." Mahakumbh Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle’s Husband Farman Khan Reveals the REAL Reason Behind Their Sudden Wedding in Kerala (Watch Video).

The couple, who reportedly met on Facebook 18 months ago, plan to remain in Kerala to continue their careers in the regional film industry.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (PTI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2026 04:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).