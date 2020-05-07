Mumbai Police Becomes 'The Godfather' And Makes an Offer That You Cannot Refuse!

'The Godfather' Mumbai Police Meme (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai police is doing a wonderful job when it comes to spreading the social awareness through its social media accounts. The Twitter account run by them has a lot of witty posts and responses which easily makes them one of the most appreciated accounts. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, Mumbai Police spreads awareness regarding social distancing in various ways, filmy references being the best ones. Here is the latest one, as they go 'The Godfather' way to warn people to wear masks. Mumbai Police Shares 'Ludo Game' Meme Giving Importance About Staying at Home During COVID-19 Lockdown, View Post.

For the non-filmy buffs, The Godfather is a very popular 70s American crime drama movie franchise. The film is based on a novel with the same name by Mario Puzo and stars Marlon Brando, Al Pacino in the lead. Marlon played the role of the mafia head 'Godfather' in the first part which was extremely popular, and later taken over by Al Pacino. His dialogue, "I'm gonna make him an offer he can't refuse" was a hit. This is what exactly Mumbai Police used in their latest meme.

They wrote, "I'm gonna offer him a mask he can't refuse" with Godfather and a supporting character wearing masks. In the caption, they wrote, "Your enemy ‘corona’ always gets strong on ‘the mask’ you leave behind #GodfatherOfSafety #TakingOnCorona." Check out the interesting post below.

Mumbai Police's Tweet:

Your enemy ‘corona’ always gets strong on ‘the mask’ you leave behind #GodfatherOfSafety #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/XH4eXWus9f — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 6, 2020

Well, that's one creative way to preach about social distancing. After all, it is not always you see police and mafia, both rooting for a social cause even though it is only through cinematic memes!