Mr. Naresh Midha is a well-known assistant director of Bollywood, who came to Mumbai from Haryana's Panipat city in 1994 and started his career as a unit director and assisted Subhash Ghai. He has worked as an assistant-director in several super-hit Bollywood films such as The Hero, Kisna: The Warrior Poet, No Entry and Rowdy Rathore. His most recent film was "Welcome Back" which was primarily shot in Abu Dhabi and other parts of Dubai.

He is now associated with Slow Motion Pictures Private Limited and Shadow Films Productions and is going to direct the web series and movies of these companies.

Sham Chavan is also associated with both the companies and will kick-start some big projects. He has worked as a production designer in entertainment industry. He has worked for Zee TV's show Dulhan, served as the Head of Post and Production for the serial Meri Doli Tere Angna. He also has experience of working with Star Pravah in 2008, UTV in 2010. He has worked for serials Tum Dena Saath Mera Aur Chhukar Mere Mann Ko. Chavan has also acted in the show CID also worked in many Hindi films and Marathi film Missmatch. He also has experience of working with noted director Rahul Bhatt.

Slow Motion Pictures Private Limited is involved in many functions related to the film, like complete in-house production services, on-line, sound mixing, motion graphics, color grading and broadcast delivery to suit each project. This company also works in the case of location services.

Shadow Films Productions is a company offering the best services in the field of film production, film making, and advertising film agency. The company is making outstanding progress in the field of graphics design.

Naresh Midha and Sham Chavan will make several projects under the banner of Slow Motion Pictures Private Limited and Shadow Films Productions. The duo will be making web series and movies with Bollywood A-listers, and will be launching new talents under both the banners.