Thrissur, November 13: Kerala’s well-known relationship counselling couple, Gigi Mario and Mario Joseph, celebrated on social media for their spiritual talks, couple-guidance sessions and “happy family life” advice, have found themselves at the centre of a shocking domestic violence case. The duo, who co-founded the Philokalia Foundation and enjoy a large online following, are now making headlines for reasons far removed from their counselling mission.

The controversy erupted after Gigi Mario filed a police complaint accusing her husband of physically assaulting her. According to the FIR registered by the Chalakudy police in Thrissur district, the alleged incident took place on October 25, even as the couple had reportedly been living estranged for the past nine months due to professional differences. Making Allegations of Extra-Marital Affair in Complaints to Spouse's Employer Is 'Cruelty', Says Delhi High Court; Upholds Family Court's Order Dissolving Couple's Marriage.

In her complaint, Gigi stated that a conversation about their marital and professional issues spiralled into violence when Mario Joseph allegedly hit her on the head with a set-top box. The FIR further notes that he dragged her by her hair and continued to physically assault her during the altercation. Mario also allegedly snatched and threw her mobile phone, worth INR 70,000, causing significant damage. Forcing Couple To Live Together After Being Separated for 17 Years Is 'Fiction Supported by Legal Tie', Amounts to Cruelty, Punjab and Haryana High Court; Dissolves Their Marriage.

Based on the complaint, police on November 1 booked Mario Joseph under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to causing hurt, wrongful restraint, and destruction of property. Investigators have stated that the accused is currently absconding.

The couple’s organisation, Philokalia Foundation, is popular across Kerala’s Christian community for its counselling initiatives, spiritual sessions, motivational workshops and couple-orientation programmes, often conducted under church banners. Their joint appearances and marriage-enrichment retreats had positioned them as a go-to pair for relationship advice, making the domestic violence allegations even more startling for followers and church groups familiar with their work.

Police efforts to trace Mario Joseph are underway, while Gigi is expected to cooperate further as the case progresses.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

