Chennai, October 30: Malayalam star Mohanlal on Thursday expressed his heartfelt wishes to the entire team of director Jude Anthany Joseph's 'Thudakkam', through which his daughter Vismaya Mohanlal turns an actress. Taking to his X timeline to pen his thoughts on the film's launch event that took place on Thursday morning, Mohanlal wrote, "Every journey has its Thudakkam… and this one fills our hearts with pride and love. As parents, seeing our Maya step into this new chapter is a moment we will always hold close." The actor also went on to wish producer Antony Perumbavoor and director Jude Anthany Joseph.

He wrote,"Our heartfelt wishes to Jude Anthany Joseph, whose vision continues to inspire, and to Antony Perumbavoor, our dear friend and the guiding force behind this film. A special blessing to Aashish Joe Antony as he joins this wonderful journey. May #Thudakkam mark the beginning of something truly beautiful for everyone involved." For the unaware, Vismaya Mohanlal, the daughter of the Malayalam cinema legend and Dadasaheb Phalke award winner Mohanlal, is set to make her acting debut with 'Thudakkam', directed by Jude Anthany Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas. Mohanlal Birthday Special: From ‘Narasimham’ to ‘L2: Empuraan’, 10 Biggest Box Office Hit Movies of ‘Thudarum’ Superstar From 21st Century and Where To Watch Them Online.

The film's puja ceremony was held in Kochi on Thursday, marking a momentous occasion for two of Malayalam cinema's most prominent families. Speaking at the launch event, Mohanlal had said he had never imagined that both his children would follow him into films. "When I was in Class 6, I won the best actor award - so did my son Appu (Pranav). But I never thought I'd become an actor, nor that my children would. My daughter is named Vismaya because my life has always been full of surprises," he said. ‘Bigg Boss Malayalam 7’ Weekend Episode: Mohanlal Confronts Aneesh Over PR Controversy, Schools Shanavas for Ruining Task (Watch Videos).

Mohanlal’s Daughter Vismaya All Set for Debut

Every journey has its Thudakkam… and this one fills our hearts with pride and love. ❤️ As parents, seeing our Maya step into this new chapter is a moment we will always hold close. Our heartfelt wishes to Jude Anthany Joseph, whose vision continues to inspire, and to Antony… pic.twitter.com/LGqmR9QLnG — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) October 30, 2025

‘Acting Is Not an Easy Job’

#Mohanlal's speech at #Thudakkam Switch-on Ceremony! Mohanlal acknowledges nepotism👏 He says,"Acting is not an easy job. There are a lot of talented artists,but they do not have the platform. We have the resources,& all I can be is a catalyst.They have to prove it themselves" pic.twitter.com/iuC4Aq6jZn — He who has No Name (@The_I_T_Boy) October 30, 2025

"When she decided to act, we gave her our full support. Both my children now have to work hard - I can only be a catalyst." Referring to Antony Perumbavoor's son, who also features in the film, Mohanlal quipped, "Antony's son too has a major role - but this is not a family affair", drawing laughter from the gathering. Producer Antony Perumbavoor described the project as "something that cannot be expressed in words", and said the decision for Vismaya to act was a collective one. "Jude has now become like an extended family member," he added.

