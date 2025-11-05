Tim Robinson’s The Chair Company has fast become one of the most talked-about shows among comedy and thriller lovers. With its unique mix of absurd humour, suspense, and social commentary, the series has struck a chord with viewers who can’t wait for the next installment. OTT Releases This Week: From ‘Maharani’ Season 4 and ‘Bad Girl’ to ‘Frankenstein’ and ‘The Fantastic Four’ - Here’s What To Stream in the First Week of November 2025 (Watch Videos)

Created by Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, the show blends workplace satire with a dark, mysterious twist. Robinson, best known for his offbeat comedy sketches, also stars in the lead role, a man whose life spirals into chaos after an embarrassing incident at work leads him to uncover a strange conspiracy. Episode 5 of The Chair Company is set to premiere on JioHotstar on November 9, with new episodes releasing every Sunday until November 30. Each episode runs for about 30 minutes, maintaining the perfect balance between humour and suspense.

The show features a talented ensemble cast including Lake Bell, Sophia Lillis, Will Price and Joseph Tudisco, all of whom bring depth and realism to their eccentric characters. While the series has been praised for its sharp writing and unpredictable tone, it’s also drawing attention for its authentic depiction of office life. Costume designer Nicky Smith, in an interview with IndieWire, revealed how the creative team achieved a lived-in, realistic look for the show. OTT Releases of the Week: From ‘Pitch to Get Rich’ to Netflix Hit ‘They Call Him OG’ – Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Movies and Shows To Stream.

“I was thinking more about practicality and less about fashion,” Smith said. “If the clothes were wrinkled or had stains, we said, ‘let’s wash it, but not completely get the stains out. Let’s keep the holes.’ If the neck was pulled out because it was a really old shirt, we were like, ‘Ah, perfect.’” She further added, “Tim and Zach and director Andrew DeYoung wanted the show to look as real as possible, so that when you see the jokes and the hijinks they’re not expected. It was really about making the world authentic.” The Chair Company continues to captivate fans with its unpredictable tone, equal parts hilarious and unsettling making each episode a wild ride through the absurdities of modern office life. With Episode 5 just around the corner, anticipation is high to see what new twists await in this brilliantly strange world crafted by Robinson and Kanin.

