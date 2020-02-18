'Once Did Not Have Home Now They Live in Everyone's Heart': Twitterati Are Sharing the Sweetest Messages After V Unbeatable's America's Got Talent Win

V Unbeatable (Photo Cedits: Instagram)

Mumbai's V Unbeatable dance troupe has won the latest special edition of America's Got Talent, subtitled The Champions. The group had landed the fourth position last year on the parent reality show, AGT. Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon and Howie Mandel and the audience gave V Unbeatable a standing ovation following their win. All the members of the group broke down in tears when the results were announced. V Unbeatable have been ruling the internet for the past few days. Their performance on Marana Mass from Rajinikanth’s film Petta, went viral. Anirudh Ravichander, who had composed the song, was also left impressed by the performance and wished the group on Twitter.

In fact, Twitter has been bustling with wishes and congratulatory messages for the very talented dance troupe. We are compiling a few messages from Twitter for them. These messages give us an insight into what helped the group become so popular - from coming from an underprivileged background to redemptive performance. Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh Give a Shout Out to Mumbai Dance Group V Unbeatable, The Finalists of America’s Got Talent (Watch Video).

Check Out Some Of The Tweets In Praise For The Win By The Group

They came in 4th place last year, so now, it’s redemption time! They deserved it! — ileanna jones (@j_ileanna) February 18, 2020

What A Sweet Thing To Say

Once did not have home now they live in everyone's heart ##VUnbeatables ##AllAREWINNERS — Nitesh (@nnaik362) February 18, 2020

Best

A day late but, congrats #VUnbeatable. By far the best act I have ever seen. — Alokatme (@AlokP35527580) February 18, 2020

They Made India Proud

Well done well done 🇮🇳 you made India Proud, ....#VUnbeatable https://t.co/oDrfwEppQV — Shubhankar Singh ( SKS ) (@itsshubhankar_) February 18, 2020

'Amchi Mumbai's V Unbeatable'

Amchi Mumbai’s V_unbeatable won America’s Got Talent !!! What a journey , from Dharavi Slums to the world’s best !!!! Time for celebrations. @LangaMahesh @anuragkashyap72 @RoflGandhi_ @bhoraskar_hosp https://t.co/kNgc8uY8NS — Ashutosh Deshmukh (@ashutoshdesh) February 18, 2020

"Yes we achieved worlds biggest title and our hard work pays off, After our day night struggle and 12 to 14 hours rehearsal, we made it our country proud , our brothers Vikas dream has fulfil, we made our parents proud, and it’s all happen because of people love support and their blessings, thank you so much super audience for your precious vote," the group shared on their official Instagram handle post the win. We all should be thankful to V Unbeatable for making India proud on a global platform.