Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh Give a Shout Out to Mumbai Dance Group V Unbeatable, The Finalists of America’s Got Talent (Watch Video)

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has given a shout-out to Mumbai-based dance group V Unbeatable, who are currently competing for the America's Got Talent: The Champions trophy. V Unbeatable recently danced on the song "Tattad tattad" from Ranveer-starrer "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela" on the stage of "America's Got Talent: The Champions". Now Ranveer has a message for the crew. In a short video, he said some encouraging words to the dance crew: "I am very happy that V Unbeatable has made it to the finals of 'America's Got Talent'. Rajinikanth’s Petta Song Marana Mass Enthralls International Audiences Thanks to V Unbeatable’s Killer Act on America’s Got Talent (Watch Video)
This is unprecedented. I'd like to give my best wishes to the troupe. I just want to say that whatever you have achieved on the world stage is unprecedented. To do what you guys have done on the world stage in such a spectacular fashion, you have won the hearts of the entire nation." Mumbai Dance Group ‘V Unbeatable’ to Perform in America’s Got Talent Final on Ranveer Singh Hits.
Ranveer Singh's Message to V Unbeatable
View this post on Instagram
We can’t imagine that India’s Biggest Superstar @ranveersingh wishing us a good luck for our Results. This is one of the best things that has ever happen to us. thank you so much Sir for your valuable time & support to our crew. You always stand for street performers and This really means a lot for us. Thanks for your love & support. Choreographers day director @omchauhan7825 choreographer @rohitfictitious @deepikapadukone @vibhorratna #thankyou #love #blessed #great #realty #bollywood #art #agt #nbc #news #ranveersingh #deepikapadukone #award #guwhati #assam #cool #vibes
Akshay Kumar's Shout Out to V Unbeatable
View this post on Instagram
@akshaykumar Sir We all have grown up seeing your films on television and @shiamakofficial Sir you have made thousands of people dance .Both of them has been inspiration for all of us and getting best wishes and good luck from such a great personalities is truly a blessing. #thankyou #akshaykumar #vunbeatable #blessed #support #goodvibes #feelinggood #dance #group #assam #india #usa #newyork #awards #legend #art #artist #joy #enjoy #agt #nbc #world @agt @nbc choreographer and director @omchauhan7825 choreographer @rohitfictitious @starplus @remodsouza @rahuldid @vibhorratna
"We are so proud of you. We love you for your dedication, commitment and honesty. Keep it going till the finals. Put in all your energy and perform with your hearts and bring it home. C'mon V Unbeatable," he concluded. V Unbeatable were also finalists in the 14th season of "America's Got Talent".