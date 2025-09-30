Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra has shared a heartwarming BTS picture from Paris featuring global star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Paris Fashion Week 2025: Stylish Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Poses With Fans Ahead of L’Oreal Fashion Show, Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in Tow (Watch Videos).

The picture posted by Manish Malhotra on his social media story has instantly become the talk of the town, offering fans a glimpse of the trio present at Paris Fashion Week.

View Manish Malhotra's Post:

Manish Malhotra, Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo Credit: Instagram)

In the photo, Aishwarya, dressed in a stunning black outfit with embellished detailing on the sleeves, looked every bit as the timeless diva. Her trademark bold red lips and softly curled hair completed the look, radiating elegance and confidence.

Beside her, Aaradhya was seen twinning in black leather, her sleek hair left loose, giving a chic yet age-appropriate look.

The mother-daughter duo posed with Malhotra, who captioned the post as "Backstage #Paris", while tagging Aishwarya and Aaradhya along with his jewellery and couture labels. His post was sprinkled with heart emojis reflecting the warmth of the moment.

Aishwarya Rai, who recently attended Paris Fashion Week, walked the ramp in a Manish Malhotra ensemble. She was accompanied at the event by her daughter, Aaradhya.

The backstage glimpse of Paris Fashion week delighted fans who got to see Aaradhya at the international event with her superstar mother. Social media has been abuzz with compliments for the young Bachchan and senior Bachchan for their bond and style. Rahul Mishra’s Couture Show at Paris Fashion Week 2025: Indian Designer’s Stunning Raven Outfit Goes Viral, Know Inspiration Behind the Ensemble From the ‘Pale Blue Dot’ Show (See Pics).

Recently, a video of Aishwarya comforting an overwhelmed fan has gone viral online. The clip shows a young admirer breaking into tears upon meeting the actress. Aishwarya was seen placing her hand on the fan's chest to calm her down, reassuring her with kindness. The touching interaction has earned Aishwarya widespread love and appreciation, with fans praising her humility despite her global superstar status.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2025 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).