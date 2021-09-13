Paris Hilton lived her iconic moment on Sunday at the US Open tennis championships 2021. Hilton couldn't help but sing along when her own song 'Stars Are Blind' started playing at US Open 2021 from her spot in the stands. The wholesome moment was caught on camera, and she happily shared the clip on Instagram on Sunday. Paris Hilton: There Are So Many Misconceptions About Me.

"Love that they played my song #StarsAreBlind at the @USopen," she wrote. "It was such an #iconic moment hearing it played in the giant stadium with my fiancé." Paris Hilton took it back to 2006 at the 2021 US Open with this cherished moment.

Paris Hilton Enjoys Her Track Being Played at 2021 US Open

Paris Hilton is the real winner of the US Open pic.twitter.com/AAUA8ERtCj — chris (@Mr_Chris_Jones) September 12, 2021

In 2013, Hilton said to Billboard that she "was so proud when 'Stars Are Blind' came out and everyone loved it so much." More recently, the track featured in a standout scene in the Carey Mulligan film 'Promising Young Woman'.

