Paris Hilton celebrates her birthday on February 17. She has been a fashion icon for years, and her red carpet looks have always been a topic of discussion among fashion enthusiasts. She has managed to turn heads with her style and has been a trendsetter in the industry. Hilton's fashion choices are always bold and daring, and she is never afraid to take risks. When it comes to her red carpet looks, Paris Hilton's style is all about glamour and sophistication. Her outfits are usually adorned with intricate details and embellishments that make her stand out from the crowd. Whether it's a flowy gown or a short dress, she always manages to make a statement. Paris Hilton Welcomes Baby Girl 'London' on Thanksgiving 2023, Drops Picture of Cute Pink Outfit on Insta!

Paris Hilton's fashion sense is also influenced by the trends of the moment. From bold prints to statement accessories, Hilton knows how to incorporate the latest trends into her red-carpet looks. Another thing that sets Paris Hilton's red carpet looks apart is her attention to detail. She always pays attention to the little things, such as her hair and makeup, to complete her look. Her hair is usually styled in soft waves or sleek and straight, while her makeup is always flawless and natural-looking. To elaborate more on her style, let's check out a few of her red carpet appearances. Selena Gomez Shares Pics From Her 31st Birthday Bash! Paris Hilton, Karol G and More Seen at the Star-Studded Party (View Pics).

Bold & Beautiful

Love the Sequinned Gown

Sheer Beauty

Neon for the Win

Orange is the New Black

Bling it On

Little Red Dress

Happy Birthday, Paris Hilton!

