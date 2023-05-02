The Met Gala, formally known as the Costume Institute Benefit, is an annual fundraising event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. It is widely regarded as one of the most prominent and exclusive events in the fashion calendar, bringing together some of the biggest names in fashion, entertainment, and culture. Met Gala 2023 saw quite the turnout with India being represented by Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, while usual attendees like Kim Kardashian, Anne Hathaway, Rita Ora, Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Parish Hilton et al also part of the invitees. Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt Makes Debut in a White Gown With Pearl Embellishment!

The Met Gala's guest list is carefully curated and is known for being incredibly exclusive. Guests include fashion industry icons, celebrities, business leaders, and cultural influencers. One of the highlights of the Met Gala is the red carpet, which is known for showcasing some of the most memorable and avant-garde fashion looks of the year. Guests are encouraged to push boundaries and create unique and innovative looks that align with the event's theme. The red carpet is a major media event, with hundreds of photographers, journalists, and bloggers covering the arrivals and fashion choices of the attendees.

In addition to raising funds for the museum's Costume Institute, the event has become an opportunity for attendees to showcase their personal style and creativity, and has also sparked important conversations about diversity, representation, and inclusivity in the fashion industry.

Check Out the attendees this Year and Their Interesting Wardrobe This Year:

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arrive at the #MetGala. https://t.co/qf1KPA98Bz — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023

Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/PUen7PESCw — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023

Erykah Badu

Bad Bunny

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X for the 2023 #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/lgYWXIy4Gu — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023

Stephanie Hsu

Cardi B

Viola Davis

Pedro Pascal

Jennifer Lopez

Devon Aoki and Jeremy Scott

Devon Aoki and Jeremy Scott arrive at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/6YcgKKrmrS — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/gQQNhXCPRK — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023

Paris Hilton

Cara Delevingne

Bad Bunny

Gigi Hadid

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian’s full look for the 2023 #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/5av7dkNznz — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/FdmfnLSvap — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/z0nKstrVcT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 2, 2023

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner arrives at the 2023 #MetGala . https://t.co/YJV6deTFp8 — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023

Michelle Yeoh

Mindy Kaling

Serena Williams

Serena Williams arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/norLkVYWim — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/qZYTf9UKIs — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023

Anne Hathaway

Jared Leto

Jared Leto arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/7aVsxZTBRL — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023

Lizzo

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/JPjIMsPBU2 — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/suTju646em — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/cp21P8ihMX — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/DGfijv7Dd6 — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023

Jessica Chastain

Brian Tyree Henry

Brian Tyree Henry arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/P8g5wmN7CM — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse for the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/nq6Uy0zaw3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/5oYCVPCzzv — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023

Jackson Wang

Jackson Wang arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/9qv5vKHhAO — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023

Maya Hawke

Maya Hawke arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/paWwJtg0PO — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023

Naomi Campbell

Leon Lai Yi

Leon Lai Yi arrives at the #MetGala. https://t.co/UC8APWrXlh — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023

Ice Spice

Margaret Qualley

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/xpUWMz2iJx — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023

Alia Bhatt

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/kDQUeIB622 — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban arrive at the #MetGala. https://t.co/6wpLfQgk37 — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023

Roger Federer and Mirka Federer

Roger Federer and Mirka Federer at the #MetGala. https://t.co/lzgrUKUspJ — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023

Liu Wen

Emma Chamberlain

Dua Lipa

Penélope Cruz

Penélope Cruz arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/Llk6MGiR6f — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023

Olivia Wilde

Rita Ora

Phoebe Bridgers

Mark Guiducci

Mark Guiducci arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/GplCeVWVe7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski

Eaddy Kiernan Bunzel

Eaddy Kiernan Bunzel arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/VfnSF5i6tQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023

Chloe Fineman

Chloe Fineman arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/hC4SX7mjVl — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023

Lala Anthony

Lala Anthony arrives at the 2023 #MetGala . pic.twitter.com/aREi1EYNkd — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023

So which celebs impressed you the most with their red carpet ensemble at Met Gala 2023? Share you thoughts in the comments section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2023 07:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).