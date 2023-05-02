The Met Gala, formally known as the Costume Institute Benefit, is an annual fundraising event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. It is widely regarded as one of the most prominent and exclusive events in the fashion calendar, bringing together some of the biggest names in fashion, entertainment, and culture. Met Gala 2023 saw quite the turnout with India being represented by Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, while usual attendees like Kim Kardashian, Anne Hathaway, Rita Ora, Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Parish Hilton et al also part of the invitees. Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt Makes Debut in a White Gown With Pearl Embellishment!
The Met Gala's guest list is carefully curated and is known for being incredibly exclusive. Guests include fashion industry icons, celebrities, business leaders, and cultural influencers. One of the highlights of the Met Gala is the red carpet, which is known for showcasing some of the most memorable and avant-garde fashion looks of the year. Guests are encouraged to push boundaries and create unique and innovative looks that align with the event's theme. The red carpet is a major media event, with hundreds of photographers, journalists, and bloggers covering the arrivals and fashion choices of the attendees.
In addition to raising funds for the museum's Costume Institute, the event has become an opportunity for attendees to showcase their personal style and creativity, and has also sparked important conversations about diversity, representation, and inclusivity in the fashion industry.
Check Out the attendees this Year and Their Interesting Wardrobe This Year:
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arrive at the #MetGala. https://t.co/qf1KPA98Bz
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/PUen7PESCw
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023
Erykah Badu
Erykah Badu for the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/yYrC5XmOqT
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny for the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/OJHWb8sVCm
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X for the 2023 #MetGala.
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023
Stephanie Hsu
Stephanie Hsu for the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/4nBcwwWa70
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023
Cardi B
Cardi B for the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/8l6AdA6U55
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023
Viola Davis
Viola Davis for the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/k3rbJKj4SG
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023
Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal for the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/cyF4cqyQA6
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez for the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/wnKHoc0f5m
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023
Devon Aoki and Jeremy Scott
Devon Aoki and Jeremy Scott arrive at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/6YcgKKrmrS
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023
Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/gQQNhXCPRK
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton for the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/rd4XkamW78
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne for the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/Xv1YXRsfTi
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid for the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/c3RkAmRtrz
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian’s full look for the 2023 #MetGala.
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/FdmfnLSvap
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/z0nKstrVcT
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 2, 2023
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner arrives at the 2023 #MetGala . https://t.co/YJV6deTFp8
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023
Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh for the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/TBUt5JUiK5
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling for the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/b6LXTBvRHz
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023
Serena Williams
Serena Williams arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/norLkVYWim
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023
Barry Keoghan
Barry Keoghan arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/qZYTf9UKIs
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 2, 2023
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway for the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/Dj2RpxC8Rq
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023
Jared Leto
Jared Leto arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/7aVsxZTBRL
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023
Lizzo
Lizzo arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/DxR9B6CFLi
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023
Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/JPjIMsPBU2
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/suTju646em
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish for the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/VDgEqepGak
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023
Doja Cat
Doja Cat for the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/5VSSMrCMeB
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023
BLACKPINK’s Jennie
BLACKPINK’s Jennie for the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/2oliMe383G
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/cp21P8ihMX
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/DGfijv7Dd6
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain for the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/E1u7P5T9mh
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023
Brian Tyree Henry
Brian Tyree Henry arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/P8g5wmN7CM
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse for the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/nq6Uy0zaw3
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/5oYCVPCzzv
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023
Jackson Wang
Jackson Wang arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/9qv5vKHhAO
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023
Maya Hawke
Maya Hawke arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/paWwJtg0PO
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell arrives at the #MetGala. https://t.co/89UeUv5TBw
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023
Leon Lai Yi
Leon Lai Yi arrives at the #MetGala. https://t.co/UC8APWrXlh
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023
Ice Spice
Ice Spice arrives at the #MetGala. https://t.co/91qoNJVwcg
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023
Margaret Qualley
Margaret Qualley arrives at the #MetGala. https://t.co/dizSVzOQwX
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023
Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/xpUWMz2iJx
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt for the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/w6O5gT6kQ8
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023
Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/kDQUeIB622
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban arrive at the #MetGala. https://t.co/6wpLfQgk37
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023
Roger Federer and Mirka Federer
Roger Federer and Mirka Federer at the #MetGala. https://t.co/lzgrUKUspJ
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023
Liu Wen
Liu Wen arrives at the #MetGala. https://t.co/GzqKj5lzP0
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023
Emma Chamberlain
Emma Chamberlain at the #MetGala. https://t.co/LcRXbEuB4a
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa arrives at the #MetGala. https://t.co/mfpaAV7aDo
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023
Penélope Cruz
Penélope Cruz arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/Llk6MGiR6f
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde for the 2023 #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/wQiMluLZuk
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023
Rita Ora
Rita Ora for the 2023 #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/CtYhTh9h5c
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023
Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers for the 2023 #MetGala.
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023
Mark Guiducci
Mark Guiducci arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/GplCeVWVe7
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski for the 2023 #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/7YfURlAUIT
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023
Eaddy Kiernan Bunzel
Eaddy Kiernan Bunzel arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/VfnSF5i6tQ
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023
Chloe Fineman
Chloe Fineman arrives at the 2023 #MetGala. https://t.co/hC4SX7mjVl
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023
Lala Anthony
Lala Anthony arrives at the 2023 #MetGala . pic.twitter.com/aREi1EYNkd
— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 1, 2023
So which celebs impressed you the most with their red carpet ensemble at Met Gala 2023? Share you thoughts in the comments section below.
