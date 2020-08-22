Celebrities, politicians, eminent personalities from other fields and commoners as well, all are extending greetings to their loved ones and friends across social media platforms on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020. The celebrations this year is going to be totally different owing to the coronavirus pandemic. People have been urged to keep the festivity a low-key affair. The ten-day festival has started today and you’ll see how many of them have installed Lord Ganesha’s idol in their homes and have begun the celebrations with prayers and fasting. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ajay Devgn And Other Bollywood Celebs Extend Warm Wishes To Fans! (View Posts).

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has extended warm wishes to everyone on this auspicious occasion. She has shared a throwback picture, in which Priyanka is seen along with her father, late Dr Ashok Chopra, where the father and daughter duo is seen offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. She wished everyone with a heartfelt post that read, “Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year might be different from the usual but the spirit and faith will always remain the same. May this festival bring a new beginning for all of us.” Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun Wish Fans on the Auspicious Occasion! (View Posts).

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Fans On Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year might be different from the usual but the spirit and faith will always remain the same. May this festival bring a new beginning for all of us.🙏 #HappyGaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/obpuSg3VAp — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 22, 2020

There are many other Bollywood celebs who have also extended their greetings to fans on the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. It includes Dia Mirza, Bipasha Basu, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Hema Malini and many others.

