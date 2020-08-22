The ten-day celebrations of the auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi festival has started from today. The celebration marks with the installation of Lord Ganesha’s idol at home or at pandals. It has been urged to everyone to use eco-friendly idols considering the environmental hazards post immersion of the idols. Also, this year the celebrations of the Ganpati festival would not like be as it used to be since ages owing to coronavirus pandemic. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Celebrations Begin in India Amid COVID-19 Restrictions.

On this auspicious occasion, Bollywood celebrities have extended warm wishes to fans across social media platforms. Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Farhan Akhtar, Sidharth Malhotra and many others have wished fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Let’s take a look at the posts shared by celebs on this beautiful festival. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun Wish Fans on the Auspicious Occasion! (View Posts).

Akshay Kumar

#HappyGaneshChaturthi to you and your family. Please continue maintaining social distancing, avoid inviting people home and visiting people’s homes. May our Vighnaharta help us tide over these difficult times 🙏 Ganpati Bappa Morya! pic.twitter.com/t92scLsf2D — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 22, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan

Ajay Devgn

Kajol

This year, we need the 'Dukh Harta' to take away our problems & bless us with better times... Wishing safety & peace for all. #HappyGaneshChaturthi 🙏🏼 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) August 22, 2020

Hema Malini

The most loved god of the hindu pantheon, Ganesh ji is the harbinger of good and is worshipped far and wide with fervour. May this Ganesh Chaturthi bring u all health, happiness & prosperity & save u from evil.🙏 Happy Ganesh Chaturthi🌺 pic.twitter.com/V9xkR3E50y — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) August 22, 2020

Madhuri Dixit Nene

गणपती बाप्पा मोरया ✨ Bappa's arrival will be a little different this year as we fight through the pandemic. I'm remembering moments from previous years' celebrations with friends, family & on sets.Wish you all a very blessed #GaneshChaturthi. Celebrate responsibly & stay safe🙏 pic.twitter.com/jh6rSiV6sn — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 22, 2020

Sidharth Malhotra

Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at home this year to make sure of the safety of my loved ones. All of you too stay safe and celebrate responsibly! #HappyGaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/yfvV4cAEIx — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) August 22, 2020

Farhan Akhtar

Wish you all love. Wish you all peace. Wish you all prosperity. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/17MRDG4UHl — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 22, 2020

Dia Mirza

Bipasha Basu

View this post on Instagram Ganpati Bappa Morya 🙏 A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Aug 21, 2020 at 10:36pm PDT

Besides extending greetings, these celebs have also urged their fans to avoid social gatherings amid this pandemic. Some of them have even requested people to avoid inviting guests at home. It is a tradition to invite everyone home, but this year, considering the safety, it is better to avoid such gatherings and instead stay safe and enjoy the festival in a low-key manner.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2020 11:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).