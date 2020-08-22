The ten-day celebrations of the auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi festival has started from today. The celebration marks with the installation of Lord Ganesha’s idol at home or at pandals. It has been urged to everyone to use eco-friendly idols considering the environmental hazards post immersion of the idols. Also, this year the celebrations of the Ganpati festival would not like be as it used to be since ages owing to coronavirus pandemic. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Celebrations Begin in India Amid COVID-19 Restrictions.

On this auspicious occasion, Bollywood celebrities have extended warm wishes to fans across social media platforms. Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Farhan Akhtar, Sidharth Malhotra and many others have wished fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Let’s take a look at the posts shared by celebs on this beautiful festival. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun Wish Fans on the Auspicious Occasion! (View Posts).

Akshay Kumar

Amitabh Bachchan

Ajay Devgn

Kajol

Hema Malini

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Sidharth Malhotra

Farhan Akhtar

Dia Mirza

Bipasha Basu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ganpati Bappa Morya 🙏

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on

Besides extending greetings, these celebs have also urged their fans to avoid social gatherings amid this pandemic. Some of them have even requested people to avoid inviting guests at home. It is a tradition to invite everyone home, but this year, considering the safety, it is better to avoid such gatherings and instead stay safe and enjoy the festival in a low-key manner.

