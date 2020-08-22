Ganesh Chaturthi, which is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals celebrated with great fervor. But this year, the celebrations will be a low-key affair owing to the coronavirus outbreak. The festival of Ganpati marks with the installation of Ganesh clay idols privately in homes or at public places on pandals. Lord Ganesha is known to be the Remover of Obstacles and this year each and everyone are praying for the current global crisis to get resolved and keep everyone in good health. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Images, New Bal Ganesha HD Photos & Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Beautiful GIF Greetings & Picture Messages of Ganpati Bappa to Wish on Ganeshotsav!

From politicians to celebrities to commoners, everyone have been extending greetings across social media platforms on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020. South celebs Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun have also extended their heartfelt wishes to all fans on this festival. Mahesh Babu through his post has also requested his fans to opt for eco-friendly Ganpati idols considering the environmental issues that can happen post immersion of the idols. He has also requested his fans to avoid social gatherings amid this pandemic. Take a look at the posts shared by the superstars of Tollywood.

Mahesh Babu

Wishing you all a happy #GaneshChaturthi!! A humble request to all of you to switch to eco-friendly idols and avoid social gatherings amid the global crisis. 🙏 Happiness and prosperity always😊 pic.twitter.com/Hei3Jl92xQ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 22, 2020

Allu Arjun

Happy Vinayaka Chavithi to each and every one of you and your family . pic.twitter.com/F2tnhkywfm — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 22, 2020

PM Narendra Modi also extended his heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. He shared, “Greetings on the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always be upon us. May there be joy and prosperity all over.” Here’s wishing each one of you happiness, good health and prosperity on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2020 10:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).