Joining the 'Brawn Munde' bandwagon, Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh left netizens awestruck by showcasing his chiselled physique in his latest post on Thursday. The Gully Boy star posted a snap on Instagram, in which he soared temperature with his toned physique. While taking inspiration from the Punjabi language 'Brown Munde' song, Ranveer is seen showcasing his perfectly tanned and buffed upper body. Clad in a white coloured loose vest, he looks handsome while striking a candid pose for the camera. Ranveer Singh Is Swishy, Sassy, a Little Badassy and Rocking This Eclectic Sabyasachi Lewk!

With a full-grown moustache, the actor could be seen soaking in the sun with his glares on. The 35-year-old star captioned the post, "brawn munde". With the post hitting more than six lakh likes within a few minutes of it being posted, scores of the Padmaavat actor's fans chimed into the comments section and left fire and lovestruck emoticons. Ranveer Singh Birthday Special! From Kapil Dev Biopic 83 to Karan Johar’s Magnum Opus Takht, Every Upcoming Movie of Bollywood’s Most Versatile Actor.

Check Out Ranveer Singh's Instagram Post Below:

Bollywood's fitness enthusiast and actor Tiger Shroff was also left in complete awe with Ranveer's well-toned physique which made him drop a comment, "Beastin" on the post. Ranveer's fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens also wrote, "Looking jacked bro" in the comments section.

Earlier, his Gully Boy co-star, Sidhant Chaturvedi also shared a montage of his 'recently deleted' gallery folder with a 'Brown Munde' twist to it. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer will be soon seen in the upcoming sports drama 83 where he will share screen space with his wife and superstar Deepika Padukone. In the movie, Ranveer will essay the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia. The Ladies Vs Ricky Beh star also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus in the pipeline.