Ranveer Singh turns 35 today and the entertainment Industry's most versatile star has a massive fanbase to cheer him up thanks to his roles memorable on-screen. Who can forget birthday boy's debut film Band Baaja Baaraat where his chemistry with Anushka Sharma was praised or take a look at his recent film Simmba which enjoyed tremendous commercial success at the box-office, Ranveer's choice of scripts has never disappointed us and in the coming years he has bagged some interesting projects. In his decade long Bollywood career, Ranveer has entertained us with films like Dil Dhadakne Do, Gully Boy, Befikre and more. 7 Years of Lootera: Ranveer Singh Celebrates the Magical Love-story of ‘Pakhi and Varun’ (Watch Videos)

The Actor has also given stellar performances in acclaimed films like Lootera, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. On actor's 35th birthday, let's take a look at every confirmed upcoming movie of Ranveer Singh. Ranveer Fans, Here's the list. Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi to Release on Diwali and Ranveer Singh’s 83 to Hit the Theatres on Christmas This Year?

Sooryavanshi

Ranveer Singh in Sooryavanshi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ranveer Singh as Simmba is all set to appear in Akshay Kumar's standalone cop film Sooryavanshi in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The film also stars Ajay Devgn as Singham and is Bollywood's first-ever cross over that brings titular lead characters from Singham and Simmba together with Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. Katrina Kaif reunites with Namaste London co-star Akshay Kumar in the film. It also stars Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Vivan Bhatena and is reported for 2020 Diwali release.

83

Ranveer Singh in 83-The Film (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh steps in the shoes of former Indian captain Kapil Dev in upcoming sports-biographical drama 83. The Gully Boy actor took the internet by storm as soon as his first look as the veteran cricketer was out and everyone was stunned by the spot-on resemblance with Kapil Dev. Helmed by Kabir Khan, ’83 revolves around Team India’s first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983. Apart from Ranveer's lady love Deepika, the movie also stars Harrdy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Jatin Sarna and Chirag Patil, among others.The film was earlier slated for 27 March release but is now reported for a Christmas release due to the Pandemic.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ranveer Singh in Jayeshbhai Jordaar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh is all set to star in a slice of life comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The actor even wrapped up the film's shoot in early February. Reports suggest that Ranveer’s character Jayeshbhai is a Gujarati man who stands up to protect women and work towards their empowerment. Speaking about his character, Ranveer spoke to a leading daily 'Jayeshbhai is sensitive and compassionate. He believes in equal rights between men and women in a society that is deeply rooted in patriarchal ideals, practices and doctrines'. Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, Jayeshbhai Jordaar was earlier slated for April 10, 2020 release but is now pushed for an unknown release date.

Takht

Takht motion poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ranveer Singh also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer magnum opus Takht under the pipeline. Reports suggest that the film is based on Mughal ruler Shahjahan’s two sons – Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh, and their tryst with the throne. Kareena to essay the role of Jahanara Begum – the first lady of the Mughal empire while Anil essays the role of the king Shahjahan. The film has a stellar cast Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. Takht is slated for a Christmas 2021 release.

Andaz Apna Apna 2

Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor Roped In For Andaz Apna Apna 2 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The sequel of Salman and Aamir Khan's classic comedy Andaz Apna Apna is doing the rounds with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor being talked about the film's lead. Sources suggest that both the actors are in talks to star in Rajkumar Santoshi movie but cannot say anything as of now until the official announcement is being made. Another source close to the production house also clarified about Andaz Apna Apna 2 not hitting the floors anytime soon and confirmed that the sequel is not on the cards as of now. So why not wait and know if it's happening?

Shahenshah Remake

Amitabh Bachchan as Shahenshah, Ranveer Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Speculations are at rife that Ranveer Singh has been approached in the remake of Amitabh Bachchan's iconic 1988 movie Shahenshah. Tinnu Anand, who helmed Big B's 'Shahenshah' is working on the film's remake. Confirming the same, Tinnu Anand informed SpotboyE that, "Yes, I will remake Shahenshah. But let this Coronavirus attack end first. It's on our heads and hence I cannot tell when I shall start and release the remake."

LatestLY wishes a Happy Birthday to a true role model! You are a humble passionate, energetic artist that many look upto and just like millions and millions of your fans we wish you the double of the best of everything. Happy Birthday Ranveer!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2020 12:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).