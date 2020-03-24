Shahid Kapoor Says Kabir Singh Would Hug Preeti (The Dog) and Follow Rules During the Shutdown To Curb COVID-19 Pandemic

Kabir Singh (Photo Credits: File Image)

India has been put under a 21-days lockdown by the government to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Hopefully, we will be able to curb the crisis by the end of it. During this time, while you are social distancing, let your brain wander to places it has not been before. For instance, wondering what would Kabir Singh do during this 21-days lockdown. Well, one Twitter user posed this question to Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor, who is taking a break from shooting for Jersey, as he held a Q&A session.

If you are thinking that the rebellious Kabir Singh would be breaking the shutdown and roaming on the streets, Shahid's answer will disappoint you, as it should. The actor said, "Hug preeti ( the dog ) and make do. Rules are rules bro. (sic)" Interestingly, Shahid was slammed by the BMC for using the gym during a shutdown, earlier.

In the movie Kabir Singh, after breaking up with his girlfriend, Preeti, played by Kiara Advani, Shahid's titular character adopts a dog and names it after the ex. Vicious and funny.

Check Out Shahid Kapoor's Tweet Here:

Hug preeti ( the dog ) and make do. Rules are rules bro. https://t.co/M7UAaKdc1N — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 24, 2020

By the way, the role of the canine Preeti was played by the very adorable Violet, who has her own Instagram page. Check it out here:

Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Jersey. The shoot for the film was one of the first to be put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor plays the role of a man in his 30s making a comeback in cricket for his son.