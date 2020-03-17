Shahid Kapoor Uses Gym Exclusively Despite Shut-Down, BMC Slams the Actor and the Owner

Shahid Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus outbreak has left the world helpless. The precautionary measures are being taken and awareness campaigns are in full swing. In India, the number of COVID-19 cases are just increasing across states. Maharashtra government took a decision to call a shut down especially on gatherings and gyms. Amid this Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput were seen using a gym that was exclusively opened only for them. BMC has now slammed the gym owner as well as the actor for this act. Coronavirus Outbreak: BMC Advises Mumbai Private Companies Except For Those Providing Essential Services to Function at 50% Staff Capacity.

As per the report in Mumbai Mirror, paparazzi spotted Shahid and Mira working out at AntiGravity Club in Bandra. The gym which was shut for an entire day was opened on Sunday evening only for the couple. Assistant Municipal Commissioner of H-West ward, Vinayak Vispute told the tabloid, " “It was wrong on the part of the gym to remain open, even for one patron. If gymnasiums don’t follow state directives, they will be booked under relevant sections and licenses will be revoked.”

However, gym's owner and Shahid's 'friend' Yudhishthir Jaising denied of his place being sealed. He said, "The gym has been shut since Friday. We are not aware of it being sealed on Monday. There is no commercial activity and there are no trainers. We will follow the government’s advisory."

The Bollywood celebs across social media platforms are asking the fans to keep calm and stay at home as much as possible. In fact, the makers of Shahid's next film Jersey called off the shoot schedule due to coronavirus scare. Well, it's high time quarantines are taken seriously!