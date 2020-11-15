President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday condoled the demise of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee who breathed his last at Belle Vue Hospital in Kolkata. In a tweet, President Kovind said Chatterjee will be remembered for the 'Apu' trilogy and other memorable performances in Satyajit Ray's masterpieces. "With the passing of Soumitra Chatterjee, Indian cinema has lost one of its legends. RIP Soumitra Chatterjee: Mamata Banerjee Pens Emotional Note to Mourn the Loss of Legendary Bengali Actor

He will be specially remembered for the 'Apu' trilogy and other memorable performances in Satyajit Ray's masterpieces. He made immense contribution to the craft of acting," he said. Extending condolences to the family and fans of the legendary actor, the President said, "Soumitra Chatterjee's performances won him several national and international awards including Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Bhushan and Legion d'Honneur.

President Of India's Tribute to Soumitra Chatterjee

Condolences to his family, the film fraternity and millions of fans across the world." Chatterjee fell sick on October 6, 2020 and tested positive for COVID-19. Later on, he tested negative as well. With him, an era in Bengali movies came to an end.